Speed cameras focus of new Maryland laws in effect Oct. 1

New Maryland laws in effect this week cover the use of speed cameras.

Speed cameras are used in counties that include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington. There are 45 municipalities throughout Maryland that are also authorized to use the devices.

Cameras are permitted in highway work zones as well.

Since 2024, work zone violations caught on camera include graduated fines. All other locales in the state have a maximum $40 fine for such speed violations.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: Keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Statewide

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 1, one new Maryland law sets escalating fines for violations caught on speed cameras. Fines will range from $40 to $425.

Previously HB182, the new rule sets the base fine at $40. The base fine is applied for exceeding the posted speed by 12-15 mph. The $425 maximum fine is reserved for driving at least 40 mph over the speed limit.

Del. Vaughn Stewart, D-Montgomery, told lawmakers that despite the presence of speed cameras, the flat $40 fine did not provide an adequate deterrent to reckless drivers putting lives at risk.

Stewart highlighted incidents on Maryland Route 210 as justification for stronger penalties. The route is also known as the Indian Head Highway.

Often referred to as the “highway of death,” speed cameras used along the route that connects Washington, D.C., to multiple suburbs recorded 204 drivers exceeding 100 mph between August 2023 and October 2023, Stewart said. One speeder was recorded driving 170 mph.

“By aligning penalties with the severity of the offense, Maryland can hold reckless drivers accountable, deter dangerous speeding and protect the most vulnerable road users,” Stewart testified.

Prince George’s County

A related new law focuses on the stretch of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County.

Since 2018, Prince George’s County has used speed cameras. Initially, the county’s use of cameras was limited to one intersection along the highway. The cameras were permitted for five years.

A year later, the state’s second-largest county was permitted to post up to three speed cameras for the highway.

In 2023, state lawmakers authorized doubling to six the number of speed cameras along the route. The sunset date for the program was also extended through September 2028.

In effect the first of the month, the new law creates the same fine structure as HB182.

Baltimore area

Speed cameras are coming to two interstate highways in Baltimore County.

SB338 authorizes the State Highway Administration to place up to six speed cameras on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County. Additionally, eight speed cameras are authorized for Interstate 695 in the state’s third-largest county.

The cameras can be placed in either direction along the interstates.

Highway users nabbed for exceeding the posted speed limit by at least 12 mph will receive automated tickets. Escalating fines based on speed range from $40 to $425.

Fines collected are required to be used to cover roadway and safety improvement costs on both highways in the county.

Another new law increases from two to four the number of speed cameras along I-83 in the city of Baltimore. The city is not part of Baltimore County.

HB913 also repeals a 2026 sunset date for the devices on the city’s stretch of I-83.

Montgomery County

Two other new laws permit more speed cameras in the state’s largest county.

HB988 authorizes the placement of speed cameras on state Route 200 in Montgomery County. The route is also known as the Intercounty Connector.

HB1173 extends the authority of speed cameras in the county to highways identified as having a high risk for crashes that result in serious bodily injury or death. LL

