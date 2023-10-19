Speed cameras coming to California

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers exceeding the posted speed limit soon will be posted in some of California’s largest cities.

The technology has been touted by the U.S. Department of Transportation as a tool to aid in reducing traffic fatalities.

The agency stated that “automated speed enforcement, if deployed equitably and applied appropriately to roads with the greatest risk of harm due to speeding, can provide significant safety benefits and save lives.”

Increased camera authority

The Golden State already authorizes the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state. Speed cameras, however, have been prohibited.

But with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing bill AB645 into law, a five-year pilot program will utilize speed enforcement cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include school zones as well as those with a high number of crashes and where street racing events are common.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose and the city and county of San Francisco are authorized to post the cameras.

Locales can operate up to 125 cameras. The precise number permitted will be based on population.

For the first 60 days, warnings will be issued to all violators who exceed the posted speed by 11 to 15 mph. After that, only first-time violators will receive a warning.

Subsequent violations for exceeding the posted speed by 11 to 15 mph will result in $50 fines. Escalating fines will top out at $500 for traveling at least 100 mph above the posted speed.

Ticket revenue will be used to administer the program and pay for “traffic calming measures.”

Affected cities are expected to start posting speed cameras next year.

Pros and cons voiced

Supporters said the use of the enforcement tool will make travel safer.

The office of Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, stated that data shows speeding accounts for nearly a third of all traffic fatalities.

“For too long, we have referred to most of these deaths as ‘accidents’ to sweep under the rug the uncomfortable truth: These deaths are preventable,” Friedman said in previous remarks. “Slowing cars down is imperative to saving lives.”

The National Motorists Association opposed the legislation. The group told lawmakers the need for enforcement of speed limits does not warrant creating a new mechanism for government collection of large amounts of data on Californians.

“There are effective alternatives to reduce speed-based traffic collisions without these harmful impacts,” it said, “including those highlighted in the bill itself: roundabouts, speed humps or speed tables, traffic circles and other traffic-calming measures that do not require increasing surveillance to automate enforcement and issue more tickets.” LL

