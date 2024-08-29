Special Olympic truck convoys scheduled

Truck convoy season has arrived.

Every year, truck drivers organize convoys to generate money for the Special Olympics. This year is no different.

Several convoys took place in August and many more are planned in September and October.

Started in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run was intended as a way for members of law enforcement to help raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. Since its inception, the annual event has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs across North America.

Now, over 40 years later, numerous fundraising events support the LETR, including annual convoys held in 24 states and four Canadian provinces. Those convoys have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Special Olympians in their local communities.

Below is a list of some of the upcoming convoys:

Wisconsin

Now in its 20th year, the annual Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be held on Sept.14 in Fond du Lac. Organizers hope to build on the success of last year’s event, which saw 92 trucks participate and raised nearly $90,000 for local athletes.

South Dakota

Started in 2003, the annual two-day event has raised over $729,000 in support of Special Olympics, with 1,971 trucks participating over the years. This year’s convoy will be held Sept. 20-21 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

For 2024, the convoy will follow a new route. Organizers said the event had “outgrown” the old route, but they were optimistic the new one will equal “more trucks and more money raised for our athletes.”

Iowa

Truckers in the Hawkeye State will show their support for the Special Olympics with a convoy on Sept. 21 in West Des Moines. The 20-mile route begins on Veterans Parkway and ends at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. A lunch and awards celebration will be held afterward for truckers participating in the event.

Nova Scotia, Canada

Drivers in Nova Scotia had plenty to brag about in 2023. Last year’s truck convoy was the No. 1 in North America in terms of funds raised and number of trucks participating. With 225 trucks driving along the convoy route, the event raised over $150,000 to support Special Olympians and volunteers.

Now in its 13th year, the province will host the annual event on Sept. 21 in Dartmouth. Organizers hope to raise $75,000 for Special Olympics.

Illinois

The Land of Lincoln hosts three separate truck convoys: The Hoffman Estates Convoy was Aug. 24. The Troy Convoy is Sept. 21. The Tinley Park Convoy is Oct. 12.

All proceeds from the convoys benefit Special Olympics Illinois, which organizers said provides year-round training for over 55,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers.

Minnesota

In 2023, the Minnesota convoy raised over $20,000 for the local chapter of the Special Olympics. Now entering its 20th anniversary year, the annual two-day event looks to build on that past success.

This year’s event is planned for Oct. 4-5 at Running Aces Casino in Columbus. The convoy is open to big trucks as well as cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Drivers are encouraged to register early to participate in the events. Entry fees for each convoy vary by state, with all proceeds benefiting local chapters. LL

Land Line’s Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.