South remains in emergency mode

Much of the southern U.S. remains under a local or federal emergency.

Winter storms Fern and Gianna brought heavy snow and ice, making travel difficult or impossible in some areas and resulting in extended power outages.

As of Monday, Feb. 2, more than 150,000 customers were without electricity nationwide, including nearly 48,000 in Mississippi.

Emergency declarations were enacted late last week in North Carolina and Georgia to provide relief for commercial motor vehicles assisting with emergency efforts.

The hours-of-service relief in North Carolina applies to local country roads, state roads and interstate roads, regardless of trip origin, through Feb. 6. Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the order.

Georgia’s emergency covers intrastate and interstate commerce on state roads. Drivers hauling petroleum products, propane and other heating fuels are eligible for this relief. Size and weight suspensions are also in place under this order, effective through Feb. 5.

10 states and the District of Columbia also issued similar emergency orders due to severe winter weather and/or fuel supply concerns that remain in effect as of Feb. 2.

Federal assistance

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration provided motor carriers and drivers relief from maximum driving time in 40 states affected by Winter Storm Fern.

Relief applies to eligible drivers and carriers regardless of trip origin as long as the operation supports emergency efforts.

The FMCSA declarations are in effect through Feb. 15.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced that federal funding to support state-led recovery in Mississippi has been expedited.

According to the agencies, 49 trailer loads of supplies have been delivered, with additional trailers staged as the Incident Support Base in Columbus, Miss.

Individuals with storm-related needs are encouraged to contact their local emergency management office or volunteer agencies, FEMA said. LL

