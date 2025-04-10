South Dakota removing spring load restrictions

South Dakota will remove spring load restrictions on certain highways beginning Thursday, April 10.

The state has the authority to restrict loads annually between Feb. 15 and April 30 to protect highways from damage during the spring thaw.

South Dakota’s Department of Transportation recently announced several highways will remove those restrictions this week.

SDDOT said its spring load restriction report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For a copy of that report, contact the state DOT at 605-773-3571.

2025 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #3

(Restriction removals scheduled for the weeks of April 7 – 18, 2025) View the full press release and spring load limit restrictions table at https://t.co/CgKWWg8gH7. #SDDOT #SD511 pic.twitter.com/BDCHacvqrL — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) April 9, 2025

South Dakota spring load restrictions dates/locations:

Effective April 10 Mile Markers State Highway 1804 112.13-120.16 State Highway 1806 15.68-25.75, 37.88-48.55 State Highway 251 0-15.84 Effective April 14 State Highway 79 150.7-199.32 U.S. Highway 16A 26.25-55.76 State Highway 87 47.27-79.36 State Highway 89 58.51-64.58 State Highway 40 48.6-69 State Highway 26 230.12-252.85, 253.85-267.77 State Highway 20 240.83-253.87 State Highway 63 252.19-260.64 State Highway 271 166.82-173.74 State Highway 1806 359.75-363.43, 364.61-386.83

A load restrictions map is available on the SDDOT website. Those interested in signing up for email updates can do so by clicking here.

South Dakota transportation officials reiterated that county road-posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. The county superintendent should be contacted for any questions relating to spring load restrictions on county roads. LL

