South Dakota removing spring load restrictions

April 10, 2025

Land Line Staff

|

South Dakota will remove spring load restrictions on certain highways beginning Thursday, April 10.

The state has the authority to restrict loads annually between Feb. 15 and April 30 to protect highways from damage during the spring thaw.

South Dakota’s Department of Transportation recently announced several highways will remove those restrictions this week.

SDDOT said its spring load restriction report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For a copy of that report, contact the state DOT at 605-773-3571.

Traffic conditions from South Dakota and across the nation are available on this Land Line resources page.

South Dakota spring load restrictions dates/locations:

Effective April 10 Mile Markers
State Highway 1804 112.13-120.16
State Highway 1806 15.68-25.75, 37.88-48.55
State Highway 251 0-15.84
Effective April 14
State Highway 79 150.7-199.32
U.S. Highway 16A 26.25-55.76
State Highway 87 47.27-79.36
State Highway 89 58.51-64.58
State Highway 40 48.6-69
State Highway 26 230.12-252.85, 253.85-267.77
State Highway 20 240.83-253.87
State Highway 63 252.19-260.64
State Highway 271 166.82-173.74
State Highway 1806 359.75-363.43, 364.61-386.83

A load restrictions map is available on the SDDOT website. Those interested in signing up for email updates can do so by clicking here.

South Dakota transportation officials reiterated that county road-posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. The county superintendent should be contacted for any questions relating to spring load restrictions on county roads. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of South Dakota news.

Related News

Veterans Community Project Sioux Falls SD

South Dakota

Podcast: VCP changing one life at a time in South Dakota

What the Veterans Community Project is building at its location in Sioux Falls, S.D., is changing lives, one veteran at a time.

By Mark Reddig | November 13

license plate readers

News

States near passage for rules on license plate readers

State lawmakers continue to pursue rules that address guidelines for data collected from license plate readers.

By Keith Goble | April 10

AB5

News

California’s AB5 creates undue burden, OOIDA tells Ninth Circuit

An attorney representing OOIDA told a Ninth Circuit panel that California’s AB5 violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

By Mark Schremmer | April 10

Congestion pricing

News

Federal government doubles down on April 20 deadline to end congestion pricing in New York

The Department of Transportation poured cold water on the idea that congestion pricing may remain in place through at least October.

By Tyson Fisher | April 09