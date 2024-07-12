South Dakota flood emergency extended

July 12, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The South Dakota emergency because of severe storms and flooding has been extended through Aug. 8.

On June 24, flood damage made roads and bridges impassable while causing a threat to property as well as public safety and welfare, the South Dakota emergency extension said.

Within the region, Nebraska and Iowa have similar flood-related emergencies still in effect, while Wisconsin recently issued evacuations due to flooding concerns near the Manawa Dam.

Land Line’s “road conditions for truckers” resources page has traffic updates for all 50 states.

Regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle drivers providing direct assistance to the affected area has been extended for an additional 14 days. Maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles are temporarily waived under this order.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration, after the initial threat to life and property has passed.

When a driver is moving from emergency relief efforts to normal operations, a 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts, or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours. If a driver is transporting passengers, an eight-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts, or a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 10 hours.

Those with an active out-of-service order are not eligible for this relief until applicable conditions have been met and the order is rescinded in writing.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration while operating under its guidelines. LL

