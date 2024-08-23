South Carolina extends emergency order

An emergency order issued on Aug. 4 in South Carolina in response to Tropical Storm Debby has been extended through Sept. 17.

Strong winds along with significant and sustained rainfall led to flash, urban and river flooding in South Carolina.

By this extension, commercial vehicle operators responding to events associated with flooding and additional impacts from Tropical Storm Debby remain exempt from hours-of-service restrictions when transporting goods and providing services in the response area.

Size and weight exemptions are also in place through Dec. 16. Any vehicles exceeding the outlined dimensions, weight or both must obtain a permit with defined routes from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

It’s been almost a week since Tropical Storm Debby passed through South Carolina, and SCDOT maintenance forces are working on hard-hit roads around the state. Thank you to our dedicated crews who continue working to make damaged roads safe and reopen those routes for travel. pic.twitter.com/NxdSNawqKD — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 15, 2024

More than 1 foot of rain fell in certain areas of South Carolina, according to the emergency declaration. Numerous rivers remain at flood-stage levels, and additional flooding is anticipated through next week as water flows downstream through the Waccamaw River, the Pee Dee River and the Edisto River.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a coastal flood advisory as well as rip current and beach hazard statements for much of the state’s coastline. Several flood warnings also remain in effect.

“If travel is required, allow extra time, as some roads may be closed,” the National Weather Service said. “Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Caution should be used when in or near the water.”

Widespread flooding

In Connecticut, “historic rainfall” forced as many as 20 road closures earlier this week as Gov. Ned Lamont urged residents in certain areas of the state to remain at home.

Delaware saw the closure of state Route 1 and a coastal flood advisory that also included several New Jersey beaches.

A Vermont flood emergency relieving motor carriers and drivers of maximum driving-time requirements remains in effect through Sept. 8.

That order was first issued on July 10 and extended on Aug. 8. LL

