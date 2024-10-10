South Carolina counties will decide next month on transportation taxes

Fall ballots in at least 10 South Carolina counties will include transportation funding questions. The transportation measures would raise more than $700 million annually.

State law permits counties to implement a transportation sales tax up to 1% by referenda vote. The law stipulates that the sales tax can be imposed for up to 25 years but also can be in smaller timeframes totaling up to 25 years.

Additionally, the law states that the tax must expire when the timeframe is reached or the dollar amount to be raised has been generated, whichever occurs first.

Anderson County

The Nov. 5 ballot in Anderson County will include a question about whether to add a 1% transportation sales tax.

The tax in the state’s ninth-largest county would be collected on any purchase in the county except for certain groceries.

Revenue from the penny tax is estimated be between $40 million and $50 million annually for seven years.

Money would be used for highways, roads, streets, bridges and mass transit systems throughout the county located northeast of the capital city of Columbia.

Tax collection in the county located along Interstate 85 would begin in May 2025.

Critics said now is not a good time to add a tax on people who are already paying higher prices for items.

Beaufort County

Ballots in Beaufort County will include a question to implement a 1% transportation tax.

The penny tax in the state’s 10th-largest county would replace the two-year-old Green Space Sales Tax. That tax was approved by state lawmakers in 2022. It has a December sunset date.

Beginning May 2025, the proposed 1% tax would be collected for 10 years or until $950 million in funds are raised, whichever occurs first.

The tax would be levied on most retail purchases. Goods that include fuel, unprepared foods and medical prescriptions and supplies would be exempt.

Revenue would be used for roads, bridges, transit and other transportation-related projects. One highlighted project is the U.S. 78 corridor project.

Advocates said the new tax would allow the county located northeast of Savannah to collect needed transportation revenue from visitors. Opponents said now is not a good time to approve a tax increase.

The county has collected three transportation sales taxes over the past quarter-century. The most recent transportation tax was approved by voters in 2018. Collection of the tax ended in 2022.

Charleston County

A transportation sales tax referendum is included on Charleston County ballots.

The half-cent tax in the state’s third-largest county would be collected for 25 years or until $5.4 billion is raised.

Revenue in the coastal county would be used for highways, roads, streets, bridges, transit and other transportation-related projects.

One highlighted project on Question 1 is the extension of the Mark Clark Expressway. The project would receive more than $2 billion of the referendum’s funding.

Georgetown County

The Georgetown County ballot will include a question about a capital project sales tax referendum.

The county located south of Myrtle Beach is one of three South Carolina counties without a local sales tax.

Question 2 will ask voters whether to implement a penny tax to raise $73 million over eight years for specific capital projects that include roads and bridges. Purchases that would be exempt from the additional tax include fuel.

Advocates have said passage of the measure would shift some of the tax burden for services and projects from county residents to visitors.

Greenville County

Greenville County voters will decide on a transportation tax question.

The 1% sales tax would be used to fund more than 1,500 road and bridge projects across the state’s largest county. A complete list of projects affected is available.

Beginning in 2025, the penny tax is estimated to raise more than $1 billion through 2033. The tax would not be applied to groceries, pharmacy goods and fuel.

Plans call for funding to benefit road improvements, repaving and reconstruction. Other projects include intersection improvements, roadway safety and congestion relief, and bridge and road-related drainage work.

Advocates have said the tax revenue is needed because there is a lack of alternative funding for road repairs. Opponents have countered that residents would be better served by better management of the county’s budget before collection of a new tax is implemented.

Jasper County

Voters in Jasper County will decide whether to increase the sales tax by 1% for local infrastructure and environmental conservation.

Passage of Question 1 would result in $470 million being raised over the next 15 years in the border county north of Savannah, Ga.

Most of the tax money – about $376 million – would be used to address transportation needs. About $94 million would be directed for conservation efforts.

Transportation work in the county that includes a portion of Interstate 95 would cover highways, roads, streets, bridges and other transportation-related projects and facilities.

Lancaster County

Ballots in Lancaster County will include a question about whether to impose a penny tax for infrastructure improvements.

Question 1 in the county located one hour south of Charlotte will ask voters whether to raise the local sales tax to widen and improve local highways, roads, streets and bridges.

The $405 million transportation referendum would benefit at least 125 projects over 15 years.

The Highway 521, or Charlotte Highway, widening project would receive the largest portion of funds – at least $60 million. Plans call for adding one lane in each direction from Highway 521 for 7.5 miles in the Indian Land area.

Other projects include installing roundabouts, improving intersections and significant road resurfacing in each of the county’s four municipalities.

County officials said they are “heavily dependent on the S.C. Department of Transportation for road funding and scheduling of road improvements, as there is very little local funding (or) property tax millage dedicated for road projects.”

Richland County

Voters in Richland County will decide next month whether to revise a penny transportation tax that has been collected for over a decade.

In place since 2013, the penny tax is expected to reach its original goal of $1.07 billion by 2026. Voters in the state’s second-most-populous county later approved a question to end the tax program once it reached the goal amount.

Approval this fall in the county that includes the capitol city of Columbia would allow for collection of the tax until $4.5 billion is raised or a 25-year timeline is up, whichever comes first.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority bus transit system would receive about 25% of all revenue. The remainder would benefit other transportation and road projects.

Sumter County

Next month’s ballot in Sumter County will include a question to implement a 1-cent sales tax for capital improvements that include transportation work.

Question 1 will ask voters in the county located east of Columbia whether to apply the new tax for purposes that include highways, roads, streets and bridges. Sales tax funds could be used to bond projects or to fund projects on a “pay-as-you-go” schedule.

The sales tax would raise $124.9 million over eight years. The tax would not apply to certain essential goods that include fuel.

Passage of the question would mark the third time voters approved the penny tax. Initially approved by voters in 2008 and renewed in 2014, the tax was rejected in 2022.

York County

York County ballots will include a question about whether to continue a 1-cent sales tax.

Since 1997, the penny tax has funded more than 100 road projects. This year’s continuation vote is the fifth time the referendum has been on the ballot in the border county southwest of Charlotte.

Tax revenue in the county that includes a portion of Interstate 77 is used for road improvements, resurfacing and intersection upgrades.

The total estimated cost of all projects in the state’s seventh-largest county is $410 million. Another $225 million would be used for carryover projects delayed due to factors that include rising costs.

Key transportation projects that would benefit include U.S. 21 widening. The project would receive $44.9 million to expand a portion of the highway to five lanes.

Another $80 million would be allocated to resurface 76 miles of county roads.

Advocates have said the tax revenue is needed to avoid tapping property owners to cover road costs.

A full list of proposed projects is available.

