Snakes on a Truck: CBP seizes 39 pythons hidden inside tractor

“Snakes on a Plane” was a 2006 cult classic film starring Samuel L. Jackson. Is a “Snakes on a Truck” sequel in the works?

Probably not, but screenwriters could be inspired by a recent incident in which 39 live pythons were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident occurred on March 5 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, according to a CBP news release.

“The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment,” Port Director Alberto Flores said. “CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife and ensuring compliance with all federal regulations.”

“Im a Ssssnakkeeee” CBP Officers at World Trade Bridge in Laredo, TX discovered 39 pythons concealed in shipping boxes. The snakes were seized and turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife and assessed $34,824 in penalties – and that’s nothing to hiss about! @USFWS pic.twitter.com/xGPKaP1ujw — Director of Field Operations, Donald R. Kusser (@DFOLaredo) March 16, 2026

According to CBP, officers selected a 2021 Peterbilt tractor traveling to Mexico for inspection on March 5. During the inspection, CBP officers discovered a total of 39 pythons hidden inside the tractor. The animals were found after the driver gave a negative declaration for prohibited goods, the CBP reported.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents were contacted and took custody of the animals. Due to their condition, the pythons were transported to a controlled environment. Penalties totaling $34,824 for export violations were issued in connection with the incident.

CBP seized the tractor and trailer, and the case remains under investigation by the Fish and Wildlife Service and Homeland Security Investigations. LL