‘Smokey and the Bandit’ to return as TV series

“Smokey and the Bandit” is making a run toward the small screen.

Variety reported last week that Seth MacFarlane is working with a division of Universal Studio Group to develop a television series based on the 1977 hit movie starring Burt Reynolds. Also starring Jerry Reed as truck driver Cledus Snow, the film helped increase the popularity of the CB radio and emerged as a trucking classic. The movie spawned two sequels and a series of four made-for-TV spinoffs.

According to Variety, the series is being written by David Gordon Green, who has directed such films as “Pineapple Express” and the 2018 version of “Halloween.” Danny McBride, who was featured in “Pineapple Express” and starred in HBO series’ “Eastbound and Down” and “Righteous Gemstones,” also is linked to the project.

It has not been released who will play Reynolds’ and Reed’s iconic roles of the Bandit and the Snowman.

Released on May 27, 1977, “Smokey and the Bandit” grossed $300 million off a $4.3 million budget. The movie finished second at the box office that year, trailing only “Star Wars,” which earned $775.5 million.

The plot involves a wealthy Texas businessman looking for a trucker to bootleg a load of Coors beer to Atlanta in 28 hours. The original included Jackie Gleason as Sheriff Buford T. Justice.

Reynolds died in 2018, months after celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film at the Bandit Run in June 2017. LL