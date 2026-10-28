Smell diesel? Check if your Kenworth or Peterbilt is under recall

Another recall involving Cummins engines has been issued. The latest includes tens of thousands of Paccar trucks.

In September, Cummins issued an equipment recall related to L9 engines. Affected engines have a remote fuel filter hose that can separate from the fitting, potentially causing a fuel leak and an engine stall. Although more than 39,000 L9 engines are subject to the recall, the manufacturer estimates only 3% actually have a defective fuel filter hose.

Soon after, Daimler Truck North America recalled a few thousand Freightliner trucks and chassis equipped with Cummins L9 engines. No warranty claims or injuries related to the defect have been reported.

More than a dozen manufacturers purchased the Cummins L9 engines. Paccar is the latest to issue its related recall.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, nearly 27,000 Paccar trucks are being recalled. Those include:

Kenworth T270 (model year 2022-23)

Kenworth T280 (2022-27)

Kenworth T370 (2022-23)

Kenworth T380 (2023-27)

Kenworth T480 (2023-27)

Peterbilt 548 (2022-27)

Peterbilt 536 (2023-27)

Peterbilt 537 (2023-27)

Peterbilt 567 (2025)

Like the original Cummins recall, Paccar estimates only 3% of the total recall population is affected by the defect. Owners of affected trucks may smell diesel or notice the leak. A low fuel pressure warning may come on. Similar to the Daimler Truck recall, there have been no reports of warranty claims or injuries.

Paccar will replace the fuel hoses at no cost. Notification letters are expected to be sent to truck owners on Dec. 20.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Peterbilt’s customer service at 940-591-4220 or Kenworth at 425-828-5888 with recall number 26PACJ. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V700.

Daimler Truck and Paccar’s recalls account for about three-quarters of all Cummins L9 engines being recalled. The remaining manufacturers include buses, cranes, fire trucks, motorhomes and refuse and utility trucks. LL

More recalls: