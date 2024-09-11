Small-business committee advances Prove It Act

The House Committee on Small Business advanced the Prove It Act – a bill aimed at protecting small businesses from overregulation – during a markup hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The Prove It Act, or HR7198, passed along party lines by a vote of 13-11. It was one of seven regulatory reform measures advanced by the committee.

Committee Chairman Roger Williams, R-Texas, said that provisions such as the Prove It Act are necessary to combat burdensome regulations.

“By requiring government agencies to assess and limit the direct and indirect costs of their rules and regulations, federal agencies are forced to consider the interests of small businesses,” Williams said in his opening statement. “Main Street America cannot afford more red tape, nor can they afford to spend any more valuable time on compliance. They need a regulatory environment they can survive in so they can continue to fuel our nation’s economy, and that’s exactly what these bills seek to give them.”

The Prove It Act of 2024 would require federal agencies to analyze the impact of their regulatory action on small businesses.

Specifically, the measure would:

Create ways for small businesses to raise concerns when regulators don’t properly consider how the costs of the regulation will affect them

Allow small businesses to ask for a review of the agency’s work and make the government prove it is compliant

Stipulate that small businesses will be exempt from the regulation if the agency fails to comply with the review process

Ensure that small businesses can easily access guidance documents and raise questions to their regulators

A standalone version of the Prove It Act was introduced by Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., in February.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports HR7198.

“Not only are small businesses the backbone of America’s economy; they’re the backbone of America’s supply chain,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said when the bill was introduced. “Over 70% of American freight is transported exclusively by truck, and 96% of trucking is made up of small-business carriers. OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent support the bipartisan Prove It Act to keep government overreach and burdensome overregulation off of the backs of the men and women behind the wheel who keep our economy moving.”

It is worth noting that there is an unrelated bill in the Senate called the PROVE IT Act, or S1863. That bill involves directing the Department of Energy to conduct a report on greenhouse gas emission.

OOIDA encourages its members to go to FightingForTruckers.com and express support for Finstad’s bill, HR7198. LL