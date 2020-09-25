‘Slammer’ named in staged crash indictments shot to death in New Orleans

September 25, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Less than a week after being named as a ringleader in a massive insurance fraud scheme involving staged crashes with commercial vehicles, a New Orleans man was found shot to death in an apartment in the city.

Cornelius Garrison, 54, of New Orleans, was one of nine individuals named in the latest federal indictment involving a vast conspiracy to stage crashes with commercial trucks and buses and then file personal injury lawsuits. The latest indictment claims Garrison served as a “slammer” and was responsible for at least 50 crashes, for which he received $150,000.

Garrison was found shot to death in an apartment in the St. Bernard neighborhood of New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Garrison’s attorney, federal public defender Claude Kelly, told the newspaper that the timing of the death was “suspicious” and indicated that the death would be investigated jointly by New Orleans police and the FBI.

Nine defendants were charged in a seven-count federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of mail fraud, according to a Sept. 18 indictment. The indictment alleges that the defendants intentionally used vehicles to cause staged motor vehicle crashes with commercial carriers in order to defraud these carriers and their insurance companies.

According to the indictment, Garrison is alleged to have intentionally crashed into a passenger bus in 2015 and into a tractor-trailer owned by Averitt Express in 2017. Court records indicate the insurance providers of the truck and bus companies paid out $707,500 in insurance claims related to the crashes.

With the latest round of indictments, the number of individuals charged in the case has now grown to 28. In addition to federal indictments, LaBeaud and Mario Solomon, another defendant who has since pleaded guilty, and New Orleans attorney Danny Patrick Keating Jr. are being sued by a Louisiana trucking company in a federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act civil lawsuit. Keating has not been named or charged in connection with the criminal conspiracy. LL

Related News

winter is coming

Louisiana

Winter is coming

Winter maintenance time is coming, and getting your basic systems ready starts now. Plus, why the Trump administration is defending an Obama-era rule on truck trailers.

By Scott Thompson | September 15

Lawsuit accuses trucking company of firing trucker for being gay

Crime & Courts

Lawsuit accuses trucking company of firing trucker for being gay

A trucker is suing Pennsylvania-based Smith Transport for violating the Civil Rights Act, alleging sexual harassment based on his sexuality.

By Tyson Fisher | September 25

Gavel

Crime & Courts

Former California trucking company owes nearly $740,000 in crash lawsuit

A Texas jury found Interstate Express liable for nearly $740,000 in a crash lawsuit, which is nearly half of the initial proposed settlement.

By Tyson Fisher | September 24

Fraud, money, handcuffs

Crime & Courts

Feds issue nine more indictments in New Orleans staged crash scheme

A New Orleans man is accused of receiving $150,000 in connection with a staged crash scheme that has seen 28 individuals charged to date.

By Land Line Staff | September 22