Six states take steps to adopt motorcycle lane splitting rules

Motorcycle use between traffic lanes is a topic of legislation in states from coast to coast. The practice is commonly referred to as lane splitting or lane filtering.

Some have said the maneuver is beneficial because it saves motorcyclists time and fuel. They’ve added that the practice reduces the risk of getting rear-ended in stop-and-go traffic.

Others, including state transportation agencies and some in the trucking industry, have raised concerns about motorcyclists who attempt the maneuver around large trucks.

The American Motorcyclist Association distinguishes lane filtering from lane splitting.

The group defines lane splitting as the practice of riding a motorcycle between clearly marked lanes for traffic traveling in the same direction. Lane filtering is defined as riding a motorcycle between stopped vehicles to the front of the pack, typically at an intersection.

Motorcycle lane filtering becomes legal in Utah on Tuesday, May 14th.

Drivers and riders will need to be aware of this new behavior and the specific circumstances under which it is permitted.

States take action

California was the first state to permit lane splitting with motorcycles.

Since 2017, state law has authorized motorcyclists to travel between lanes headed the same direction at speeds up to 10 mph, provided that traffic is moving at 30 mph or less.

It is illegal to intentionally block or impede a motorcycle “in a way that could cause harm to the rider.” The California Highway Patrol has recommended that travelers in the far-left lane “move to the left of their lane to give motorcyclists ample room to pass.”

Utah followed suit two years later, permitting motorcyclists to move between stopped vehicles on roads with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less. Motorcyclists are permitted to travel 15 mph or less on roadways with two adjacent lanes to split travel lanes when traffic is stopped.

The lane filtering rule includes authorization for motorcyclists to move to the front of a traffic light. The maneuver is permitted for moving to the front when vehicles being overtaken are stopped.

In 2021, Montana legalized lane filtering to allow a motorcycle to overtake stopped or slow-moving traffic at a speed up to 20 mph. The motorcyclist is required to stay within 10 mph of the traffic speed.

A year later, Arizona enacted a law to permit lane filtering. Motorcyclists in the state traveling on congested highways are permitted to move between vehicles up to an intersection.

The rule permits lane filtering to be completed on roadways with two lanes of traffic in the same direction and with a speed limit up to 45 mph. Vehicles must be at a complete stop.

Additionally, motorcycles can travel only up to 15 mph to complete the maneuver.

The Arizona, Montana and Utah laws do not address lane splitting.

Colorado has since acted to legalize lane filtering.

Since last summer, motorcyclists in the state have been authorized to pass another vehicle in the same lane if traffic is stopped and the motorcycle is moving at 15 mph or less.

The maneuver is forbidden on the right shoulder or in a lane of traffic moving in the opposite direction. A clarification is included that the move is forbidden once vehicles being overtaken or passed begin moving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has noted that lane splitting remains illegal in the state.

Starting July 1, lane splitting will be legalized in Minnesota.

The new law states that a motorcyclist is permitted to overtake and pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction and within the same traffic lane as long as the motorcycle is moving at no more than 25 mph and no more than 15 mph above the speed of traffic.

The new rule also prohibits another vehicle operator from attempting to impede or prevent a motorcyclist from performing the maneuver.

Other states either prohibit or do not regulate maneuver.

States to prohibit lane splitting and/or lane filtering include Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia are among the states without lane filtering regulations.

The practice continues to be a topic of discussion at statehouses.

Missouri

A Missouri bill would put into statute that lane filtering is allowed under certain circumstances. The rule would prohibit lane splitting.

HB705 defines lane filtering as driving a motorcycle “between rows of stopped or slow-moving vehicles that are traveling in the same direction” on divided or undivided streets, roads or highways.

Lane filtering would be permitted when traveling on a motorcycle up to 10 mph over the speed of traffic, and not more than 25 mph.

Continuous travel between lanes of vehicles, or lane splitting, would be prohibited.

The bill also addresses possible road rage incidents that could result from lane filtering. Specifically, any vehicle operator who intentionally impedes or attempts to prevent a motorcyclist from performing the maneuver could be ticketed.

New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, a bill was turned back to permit motorcyclists to filter between lanes of stopped or slowed traffic.

HB239 called for permitting the maneuver to overtake and pass a vehicle stopped or traveling below 10 mph in the same lane and in the same direction. Motorcyclists would have been permitted to travel up to 20 mph to complete the maneuver.

The House Transportation Committee voted to declare the bill “inexpedient to legislate,” effectively killing it for the year.

Oregon

An Oregon bill would allow lane filtering under certain circumstances. It does not address lane splitting.

HB3542 would allow the practice on roadways with posted speed limits 50 mph or higher. Motorcyclists would be permitted to take the action only when traffic is stopped or moving slower than 10 mph. Riders would only be permitted to travel 10 mph faster than the flow of traffic.

Motorcycle travel on the right of a vehicle in the far-right lane on roadways with at least two lanes in the same direction and travel on the left of a vehicle in the far-left lane on similar roadways would be prohibited.

This year’s effort is not the first time the issue has been considered at the statehouse. In 2021, then-Gov. Kate Brown vetoed a bill to permit motorcycles to travel between lanes on multi-lane highways with a speed limit of at least 50 mph. The practice would be authorized only when traffic had slowed to 10 mph or less on affected roadways.

Brown said at the time that she’d vetoed the bill out of concern some motorcyclists would not adhere to the rules.

The Oregon Trucking Association previously spoke in opposition to the rule change. The group said motorcyclists splitting lanes is problematic because trucks are wider than other vehicles, which leaves less room for motorcycles. It also pointed out that legalizing the maneuver could complicate crash liability in the state.

Rhode Island

A Rhode Island House bill calls for permitting motorcyclists to filter between lanes of traffic moving in the same direction when the vehicle being passed is stopped or moving at a speed up to 10 mph.

H5183 would permit motorcyclists to complete the pass at no more than 20 mph above the speed of traffic in the same lane.

Rep. David Bennett, D-Warwick, said his bill is about safety.

“If (a motorcycle) is in slow-moving traffic, all it takes is for that person behind you or beside you to hesitate, be distracted and hit the motorcycle, driving the motorcycle into the car in front of them, which can really ruin a biker’s day,” he said.

Bennett also noted that the maneuver must be performed under a minimum speed limit.

“It’s not like we’re going to be blasting down the breakdown lane to Scarborough,” he added.

Texas

One Texas House bill would authorize lane filtering. It does not address lane splitting.

HB2957 would permit lane filtering in the same lane on divided highways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction.

Passing would be permitted when traffic is stopped or moving at no more than 10 mph. The motorcycle would be authorized to make the pass at a speed of up to 20 mph.

The maneuver would be forbidden around school buses.

Utah

A Utah bill nearing passage would again clarify passing rules in the state.

In 2019, Utah passed a law permitting lane filtering. One year ago, Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law a bill to clarify what is permissible when performing the maneuver.

The revision states that lane filtering is permitted on roadways divided into two or more adjacent traffic lanes in the same direction of travel. Additionally, the maneuver is authorized on freeway off-ramps.

Lane filtering is prohibited on an on-ramp.

The Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee voted to advance a bill that addresses lane splitting. Specifically, statute would clarify that lane filtering does not include lane splitting.

Lane splitting is defined as riding a motorcycle between clearly marked lanes for traffic traveling in the same direction while traffic is in motion.

Motorcyclists caught lane splitting would face fines and a 90-day suspension of the driver’s motorcycle endorsement.

The bill, HB190, awaits Senate floor consideration. If approved there, it would head back to the House for approval of changes. House lawmakers previously approved the bill on a 70-2 vote. LL