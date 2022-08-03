Six-day closure of Lewis and Clark Bridge planned

Input from those who travel the Lewis and Clark Bridge is currently being accepted in regards to a plan to close the bridge for up to six days in the spring or summer of 2023.

An online survey is available for the public to respond. Those responses will help the Washington State Department of Transportation create a schedule to minimize the effect on travelers.

Survey responses will be accepted until Aug. 15.

The closure of the bridge, which connects Longview, Wash., to Rainier, Ore., is to replace expansion joints at both ends of the bridge.

A WSDOT news release said the closure is necessary for the safety of travelers and construction crews, to minimize congestion and to ensure quality repair as the new expansion joints need time to cure before vehicles are allowed on it.

Utilizing the six-day closure option as part of this $1 million preservation project avoids weeks of daytime single-lane closures and reduces the likelihood of emergency bridge repairs in the future, said the release.

“There’s no good time to close a bridge, especially an interstate bridge,” said Devin Reck, assistant regional administrator for WSDOT’s southwest region. “This planned short-term closure will result in a long-term gain, helping us keep this critical route open for years to come. Public input will help us figure out when we can do the repairs.”

Detour plan

Traffic crossing the Columbia River will be rerouted to the Astoria-Megler Bridge or the Interstate 5 Bridge, during the closure of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and emergency responders will continue to have access to the bridge throughout this closure.

For the most recent news and closure dates, WSDOT offers email/text alerts. LL

