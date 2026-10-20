Siphons and a lookout: Alleged diesel theft crew busted

With fuel prices as high as they’ve ever been, a group of thieves targeting trucks made matters even worse for many truck drivers.

The good news for truckers is that these diesel bandits were unaware that California law enforcement agencies had been tracking their moves since August.

The cops put together a pattern of thefts where suspects arrived in a white van before allegedly siphoning fuel from trucks. Another vehicle served as a lookout, according to local law enforcement.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said it used automated license plate readers to help identify the vehicles and connect them to fuel thefts across Ventura County.

Approximately 315 gallons of fuel were stolen, worth more than $3,000 based on average fuel costs in Ventura County, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects also allegedly broke a fuel cap in at least one of these thefts.

On Oct. 13, detectives observed the operation in action. They conducted traffic stops on the vehicles used in the theft and arrested Alfonso Vargas, Alfonso Vargas Jr., Gilbert Flores and Miguel Cruz.

The four suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit theft, with additional charges pending.

“These suspects traveled from the Los Angeles area into Ventura County to target commercial trucks and steal diesel fuel from the drivers who depend on those vehicles to earn a living,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Truck drivers work long hours transporting the goods our communities rely on, and fuel theft creates additional financial losses, operational disruptions and costs for those trying to make an honest living.”

Media Release: Diesel Theft Suspects Arrested https://t.co/CwnuE4BTDE — Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) October 14, 2026

Pain at the pump

Legal options – that is, not stealing or buying bootleg diesel – for reducing the pain at the pump are limited.

Following a federal waiver allowing red-dyed diesel for highway use, the Internal Revenue Service announced it will not impose any penalty.

Normally, red-dyed diesel is limited to off-road use, such as farming, construction and industrial use, because of its federal tax-free status. State tax requirements still vary by jurisdiction when it comes to IFTA. Some locations are reminding drivers that on-road use of red-dyed diesel remains illegal.

Prices tick higher

On Monday, Oct. 19, the national average diesel price per gallon was $6.318, 5.2 cents higher than the previous week, according to AAA.

The International Energy Agency isn’t expecting replenishments of lost global inventories before the second half of 2027.

In its October short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that continued volatility in oil flows and ongoing withdrawals will continue to put pressure on crude oil prices.

EIA forecasts diesel to average $4.50 nationally in 2027. LL

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