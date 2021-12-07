Significantly lower diesel prices reported

Lower diesel prices showed up across the country, according to the Energy Information Administration’s Dec. 6 report.

The most recent report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.674, down from $3.72 last week. That average is $1.148 higher than it was one year ago.

At 6.6 cents, the Midwest reported the largest price drop of the week. The Gulf Coast’s average price per gallon fell by 5.2 cents and the Rocky Mountain region saw a 4.4-cent dip.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Dec. 6 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.674, down 4.6 cents.

East Coast – $3.658, down 2.6 cents.

New England – $3.654, down 1.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.824, down 2.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.556, down 3 cents.

Midwest – $3.536, down 6.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.402, down 5.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.78, down 4.4 cents.

West Coast – $4.416, down 3.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.992, down 4 cents.

California – $4.789, down 2.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.4 cents to $3.59, according to a Dec. 6 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For nearly every region prices were lower this week. The Midwest had the largest decline at 3 cents per gallon. The Gulf Coast reported a 2.4-cent drop, while prices in the Lower Atlantic are 2.3 cents lower than a week ago.

California is the only region where prices increased and is also home to the highest average price ($4.722) in the country.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.59, down 2.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.643, down 1.9 cents.

New England – $3.621, down 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.795, down 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.537, down 2.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.495, down 3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.392, down 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.835, down 2 cents.

West Coast – $4.247, down one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.927, down two-fifths of a cent.

California – $4.722, up nine-tenths of a cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.62 for Dec. 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.64 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.641 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.446 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL