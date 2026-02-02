Should towing operators receive federal waiver?

If a bill in the House passes, federal length requirements would be temporarily waived for tow truck operators who are responding to wrecked or disabled vehicles.

Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, introduced the Towing Safety Act on Jan. 28.

According to Taylor, the bill would allow tow truck operators to transport a large, disabled vehicle to a nearby location instead of being required to disassemble it on the side of a busy highway.

“As someone who ran my own company for decades, I would never want to put the lives of my workers or first responders at risk on the side of the road,” Rep. Taylor said in a news release. “Accidents and breakdowns on the shoulders of interstates and highways create hazardous conditions for drivers, tow truck operators and police officers who are responding to an incident. My bill will save lives and ensure safety on our nation’s roads for all drivers by giving tow truck drivers flexibility in responding to wrecked or disabled vehicles in the case of an emergency.”

Specifically, the Towing Safety Act would waive the federal length requirements for tow truck operators responding to, returning from or transporting a wrecked or disabled vehicle. That would include requirements that the tow truck remains in-state and can safely operate on highway bridges along the route determined by the transportation agency of jurisdiction. It would also require that the vehicle being transported comply with existing federal law and regulations

The complete bill text can be found here.

Trucking Caucus

Taylor, who formed Congress’ first Trucking Caucus in December 2025, has introduced several trucking-related bills in recent months. He introduced Connor’s Law in May 2025 and the Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act in November 2025. Both bills intend to improve safety by ensuring that all commercial drivers can read and speak English. LL