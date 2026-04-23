Should FMCSA grant commercial learner’s permit exemption?

In recent months, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration renewed a motor carrier’s exemption despite heavy opposition. Now, another motor carrier is asking for a similar exemption.

Landair Transport, also known as Covenant Logistics, wants the agency to renew its exemption from the regulation requiring

The company previously received a two-year exemption in July 2024.

The exemption, if granted, would allow Covenant Logistics to employ a driver to transport freight immediately after the driver passes his or her CDL skills test and while the driver’s CDL documentation is being processed by his or her state of domicile.

Covenant Logistics said that it recruits and develops driver candidates with good safety records who have graduated from established driver training schools. In addition, the company contends that the exemption allows commercial learner’s permit holders to improve their driving skills and put them to work immediately “at an income that meets or exceeds industry standards.”

The company said it hires approximately 1,200 new drivers each year through driver training schools.

How to comment

Covenant Logistics’ exemption request was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, April 21. FMCSA will accept comments through May 21.

To submit a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2024-0063-0035.

If granted, the exemption will last five years.

Previous exemption request

In February, FMCSA granted a similar exemption renewal from Wilson Logistics.

However, the vast majority of public comments urged FMCSA not to grant the exemption.

Out of the 74 comments received, 65 opposed, five supported and four did not take a stance.

According to the notice, some opponents contend that the applicant is using the exemption to cut costs rather than for training.

“This is not driver training,” an anonymous commenter wrote. “It’s cheap labor while one sleeps.”

The agency, however, said it didn’t find any reason not to renew.

“FMCSA is unaware of any evidence of a degradation of safety attributable to the current exemption for Wilson Logistics drivers,” the agency wrote in the notice. LL