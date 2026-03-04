Should FMCSA grant an exemption for flashing lights?

A company that manufactures vehicle lighting and safety systems wants an exemption from the requirement that exterior lighting devices on commercial motor vehicles be steady-burning.

Grote Industries, a company based in Indiana, specifically asked the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption that would allow CMVs to be equipped with auxiliary rear or side lamps that flash when controlled by the company’s rear-end collision warning system.

FMCSA published a notice regarding Grote’s request on Feb. 9 and is now extending the public comment period for 60 days.

The decision to extend the comment deadline was prompted by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. On Feb. 24, CVSA asked FMCSA to extend the comment period until after the organization’s 2026 workshop, from April 19-23.

“CVSA and its members appreciate the opportunity to provide feedback on the exemption request from Grote to deploy new technology aimed at improving roadway safety by alerting drivers to potential collision risk,” the group wrote. “In the request, Grote bases much of their justification for the exemption on the performance and efficacy of forward collision warning technology. However, the proposed technology, while based on forward collision warning, does not operate in the same manner, and the document(ed) safety performance of that proven technology cannot simply be assumed to apply to this new application.”

The workshop will bring together hundreds of safety professionals from enforcement and industry, CVSA said.

“CVSA works to closely monitor, evaluate and identify potentially unsafe transportation processes and procedures as well as to help facilitate and implement best practices for enhancing safety on our highways,” the organization wrote. “Commercial motor vehicle safety continues to be a challenge, and we need the involvement of all affected parties to help us better understand these issues and put into place practical solutions.”

FMCSA approved CVSA’s request, extending the comment period through May 10. To comment, go to Regulations.gov and enter FMCSA-2026-0100. LL