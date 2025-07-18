Ship Canal Bridge closure begins Friday

A string of closures impacting the Interstate 5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle brings lane closures for the next month.

Full lane closures as well as lane reductions are scheduled for Friday, July 18 through Aug. 18, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

“We’ve been planning and preparing for this work for over a year,” said Brian Nielsen, a WSDOT regional administrator with oversight for King County. “This is one of the most important and challenging preservation projects in the state.”

Repaving, repairs and replacement of drains will take place during the closure.

Express lanes will remain open to northbound traffic during summer construction, WSDOT said.

After months of procrastination and dread, Seattle’s main traffic event of 2025 is finally upon us. https://t.co/76HJiO2X8u — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 16, 2025

Ship Canal Bridge closure details:

July 18-21: Northbound I-5 closed from near the Interstate 90 interchange to Northeast 45 th

July 21-Aug. 15: Northbound I-5 reduced to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Aug. 15-18: Northbound I-5 closed from near the I-90 interchange to Northeast 45th Street.

All lanes of northbound I-5 are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 18.

“We know it will disrupt travel, but the repairs are essential to extend the life of one of the region’s busiest and most vital transportation links,” Nielsen said. “Our team has worked closely with city, regional and transit partners to reduce the effects as much as possible and keep people moving.”

WSDOT said the city of Seattle, Commute Seattle, freight partners, emergency services and others have adjusted signal timing, expanded bus-only lanes, modified transit routes and developed contingency plans to assist during the Ship Canal Bridge closures.

State transportation officials advised drivers to allow for extra time, to utilize public transit or alternate routes and to adjust travel schedules when possible.

Additional work on the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge project is planned in 2026 and 2027.

Another lane reduction is scheduled for northbound I-5 through June 2026, while two southbound lanes will close from winter into summer 2027.

Traffic information as well as complete project details are available on the WSDOT website. LL

More Land Line coverage of Washington state news.