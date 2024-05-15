Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show schedule released

The 42nd edition of the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show is set for May 30-June 1 at the Texas Motor Speedway in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded through competitions including “People’s Choice” and “Best of Show.”

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones will again be on the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant at SuperRigs.

Trucks entered will be scored on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship, according to a SuperRigs news release.

“Hosting the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition in the heart of Texas at Texas Motor Speedway will be as big as the spirit of the truckers we celebrate,” said Julie Wright, Shell Rotella brand manager. “This event not only showcases the beauty and power of these incredible machines but also honors the hardworking men and women who operate them.”

Family-friendly events also are scheduled, as is live music. Austin, Texas-based band Brodie Lane will headline a Friday night concert ahead of a fireworks display.

All Shell Rotella SuperRigs activities will be held on the infield of Texas Motor Speedway. Contestants will be required to enter and exit through the south tunnel at the track.

To register or for more information visit the SuperRigs website or follow Shell Rotella’s social media channels.

May 30

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

May 31

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Open to the public

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Event registration

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Judging lane hours

8 p.m-10 p.m. Best lights judging

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Concert featuring Brodie Lane and fireworks

June 1

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Open to the public

7 a.m.-10 a.m. Event registration for pre-registrants only

8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Judging lane hours

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards presentation (contestants only)

4 p.m. Event closes LL

