Shell Rotella revs up its heavy-duty oil lineup

Shell Rotella is introducing a new lineup of heavy-duty engine oils that promise to provide “superior” engine protection while meeting the demands of next-generation diesel technology.

At an event in Houston earlier this week, Shell announced the rollout of its T4 15W-40, T5 10W-30 and T6 10W-30 formulas, which are expected to hit the market in early 2027.

All three products were designed to meet the American Petroleum Institute’s (API’s) new CL-4 and FB-4 specifications, which have a first licensing date of Jan. 1, 2027.

A simpler way of saying it is that Shell’s new products are designed to deliver advanced protection for new engine designs.

“Today’s diesel engines place increasingly complex demands on engine oil, including higher operating temperatures and pressures and more sophisticated emissions aftertreatment systems,” said Karin Huamann, OEM technical manager for Shell Global Solutions. “The new Shell Rotellas API CL-4 and FB-4 engine oils are engineered to meet these demands with advanced protection against oil breakdown, wear and deposits, while helping engines stay cleaner and remain protected for the long haul. They have been extensively tested to deliver the durability and protection fleets depend on across demanding operating conditions.”

CL-4 oils are backward-compatible with today’s CK-4 engines and can be used as a direct replacement. FB-4 oils are lower-viscosity, fuel-economy formulations intended for newer engine platforms where durability and efficiency must be balanced.

The new lineup

Shell Rotella T4 15W-40: The company says it delivers 58% stronger deposit control than previous CK-4 oil, helping keep engines cleaner, while supporting longer engine life and maintaining peak power. The T4 Triple Protection warranty will remain up to 10 years or 300,000 miles.

The company says it delivers 58% stronger deposit control than previous CK-4 oil, helping keep engines cleaner, while supporting longer engine life and maintaining peak power. The T4 Triple Protection warranty will remain up to 10 years or 300,000 miles. Shell Rotella T5 10W-30: Shell says that the advanced synthetic blend exceeds oil breakdown requirements by more than 90% to deliver long-lasting performance under demanding operating conditions. The T5 warranty will increase from 10 years or 300,000 miles to 12 years or 400,000 miles.

Shell says that the advanced synthetic blend exceeds oil breakdown requirements by more than 90% to deliver long-lasting performance under demanding operating conditions. The T5 warranty will increase from 10 years or 300,000 miles to 12 years or 400,000 miles. Shell Rotella T6 10W-30: The full synthetic formula “features adaptive additive technology that delivers an average of 66% more wear protection than required.” The T6 warranty will increase from 15 years or 500,000 miles to 15 years or 600,000 miles.

Testing

Shell used extensive laboratory and millions of miles’ worth of real-world testing to develop the new formulas. Matt Urbanak, technology manager at Shell Rotella, said that field testing, which included long-haul fleets, was crucial.

“Field testing is where we’re putting our oil out in the field with select customers,” Urbanak said. “This is really the true measure of how your oil is going to work. Every driver drives differently. Every fleet has different operating severities … That’s really the true measure of how your oil is going to perform – how it looks out in the field.”

Urbanak said testing included about 15 million road miles. Those tests included a long-haul trucking company’s team drivers, who were operating a 2023 Freightliner with a Detroit DD15 engine. In this test, the oil-drain intervals were between 45,000 and 50,000 miles.

The truck used Shell’s CK-4 T4 15W-40 oil for the first 370,000 miles and the new CL-4 T4 15W-40 for the next 400,000 miles.

Urbanak said that tests showed that the new CL-4 oils are applicable for engines that possess significant CK-4 mileage. He said the tests demonstrated cleanliness with the new CL-4, even at high mileage. LL