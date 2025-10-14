Shell picks location for SuperRigs 2026

Shell Rotella will hold its 44th annual SuperRigs event June 25-27, 2026.

The truck beauty contest celebrating North America’s most impressive trucks is more than a competition, it’s a tribute to the incredible spirit and dedication of truck drivers, Shell said in a news release.

Shell plans for this year’s SuperRigs include fun and entertainment for families, fans and trucking enthusiasts alike.

Big rigs. Big energy. @ItsBristolBaby, get ready! 💪 #SuperRigs is officially rolling into town June 25–27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/9iqGDE3JKy — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) October 9, 2025

Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., will be the site of SuperRigs 2026.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded across 20-plus categories, including Best Chrome, Best Lights and Best of Show. The 12 spots in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar will also be up for grabs.

Known as “The Last Great Colosseum,” Bristol Motor Speedway is a multi-use venue that hosts major races, football games, concerts and other events. Bristol is also home to the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen as well as an on-site campground, according to its website.

SuperRigs 2025

Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., took home Best of Show honors at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Ziglar was awarded $10,000 for his 2007 Peterbilt 379, “Scrapin’ By.” That truck also took second in the Best Lights category at the event.

In the Tractor-Trailer Division, Brandon Jack of Bonham, Texas, took the top spot, while David Dyck of Winnipeg, N.D., won the Tractor Division and Todd Scruggs of Magnolia, Ark., won the Classic Division as well as the Steve Sturgess Award.

The People’s Choice Award went to Tarik Al-Amin of Crete, Ill.

Future SuperRigs updates can be found on Shell's social media accounts.

