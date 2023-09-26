Sheetz’s expansion adds 120 truck parking spaces in Ohio

September 26, 2023

Land Line Staff

Drivers in the Buckeye State will soon have an additional 120 truck parking spaces along Interstate 70.

This week, Sheetz will cut the ribbon on three new locations across Ohio.

Each will feature high-flow diesel pumps and overnight truck parking.

Following are details on the new locations:

New Concord, Ohio

  • Located off I-70 via exit 169, at 701 Friendship Dr.
  • Opens Thursday, Sept. 28
  • Has seven lanes offering high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid
  • Has 29 free overnight truck parking spaces

North Jackson, Ohio

  • Has five lanes offering high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid
  • Has 59 free overnight truck parking spaces

Springfield, Ohio

  • Has eight lanes offering high-flow diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid
  • Has 32 free overnight truck parking spaces

With the addition of the three new stores, the Altoona, Pa.-based chain will operate 40 locations across Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia that offer truck diesel fuel lanes.

Grand opening celebrations

To commemorate the new stores, a grand opening celebration will be held at each of the locations, complete with prizes and giveaways. The events will take place:

Guests who bring a non-perishable food item will receive a Sheetz-branded bag, and customers 18 or older can register to win one of two $250 Sheetz Z-Cards. One grand-prize winner will walk away with a $2,500 Z-Card. Entrants must be present at the time of drawing to win.

A full schedule of events can be found on the company’s Facebook page. LL

