Severe weather leads to emergency declarations in New Mexico, Texas

A tropical storm, wildfires and flooding have created states of emergency in Texas and New Mexico, while part of Interstate 29 in South Dakota remains closed.

Texas declaration

Tropical Storm Alberto poses a threat of “imminent disaster” for 50-some counties in Texas, according to an emergency order in effect through July 4.

KIII-TV in Corpus Christi reported that 45 tons of debris were removed from the Coastal Bend in just a 24-hour period.

Requirements pertaining to hours of services for commercial vehicles assisting with relief efforts are waived on interstate roads, state roads and local county roads. This temporary suspension applies to intrastate and well as interstate commerce. Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the declaration with them.

New Mexico emergency

The South Fork and Salt Fires in south-central New Mexico are not expected to be fully contained until July 15, according to a WHDH-TV report.

Two fatalities have been reported, while hundreds of homes have been destroyed by the wildfires that authorities now suspect could be a case or arson.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about those responsible for starting the fires.

Commercial motor vehicles operating in support of firefighting efforts in Lincoln and Otero counties are provided relief from Title 49, CFR, Part 395.3 and 395.5 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.

This temporary waiver remains in effect for the duration of this emergency.

The latest information is available on the New Mexico Fire Information website.

South Dakota flood

The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the closing of Interstate 29 from Exit 2 to Exit 9 on Sunday, June 23 due to the expected crest of the Big Sioux River.

That closure was extended to Exit 26 on Monday, June 24.

Interstate Closure Update (Monday, June 24, 2024 – 7:15 a.m.).

The Interstate 29 closure was extended between exits 2 and 26 to aid in southbound traffic flow to and through the designated detour route.

Find detour maps: https://t.co/YZiEpXSybM or https://t.co/tn5Y8DUVlQ pic.twitter.com/FbsTjGLrCe — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) June 24, 2024

According to the state DOT, a berm or levee was to be constructed across both lanes of I-29 at Exit 4. That structure will connect with an existing levee on the east side of North Sioux City, SDDOT said.

Local traffic maps and information are available online.

Details on road conditions across the country can be found on this Land Line resources page. LL

