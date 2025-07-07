Severe weather hits Texas, East Coast

Weather has turned deadly in Texas with more than 80 reported deaths due to flooding, while a tropical storm was forecast to impact the East Coast on Monday, July 7.

Flooding along the Guadalupe River in Central Texas was a result of heavy rain causing the river to rise more than 20 feet in less than two hours, CNN reported.

The Weather Prediction Center said heavy rainfall and additional flash flooding is possible through Monday, July 7.

According to latest travel map on the Drive Texas website, several roads remain closed because of flood waters.

Rain and flooding impacts continue in Texas this week. ☔️Continue to monitor weather conditions in your area

🚧Never drive through water-covered roads Find Flood Resources for Texans Here: https://t.co/lhayVA4QH3#txwx pic.twitter.com/pHxM0hq9Q4 — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) July 7, 2025

In June, dozens of House representatives urged the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to adopt a proactive policy on hours-of-service regulatory relief.

“When communities are staring down the threat of a dangerous emergency, the last thing they should have to worry about is ready access to fuel for their homes and vehicles,” Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., said in a statement. “I grew up in a family trucking business; I know red tape and delays at the federal level often make it harder for truckers to do their jobs and deliver their product when it matters most.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said during a briefing on Monday, July 7 that earlier detection and evacuations should have happened.

A disaster declaration for 20-plus Texas counties was issued on Friday, July 4 by Gov. Greg Abbott. However, no emergency suspending or waiving of regulatory requirements for commercial vehicles was active as of Monday, July 7.

Tropical storm Chantal advisories are in place for portions of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where flash flooding remains a threat.

The storm is not expected to strengthen but could still produce localized heavy rain.

In North Carolina, more than 31,000 customers were without power as of Monday morning, July 7.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said more than 100 roads have been impacted by Chantal, including several “major roads.”

As of 9:30a, there were +100 roads impacted by Chantal, including 19 major roads. Please plan ahead and check DriveNC before you hit the road. https://t.co/6Up1am8OBV — NCDOT (@NCDOT) July 7, 2025

Barry Bowers, a National Weather Service meteorologist, talked to Land Line about what truck drivers can do to stay safe during unpredictable weather seasons. LL

Read more Land Line news.