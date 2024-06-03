Severe weather, bird flu cause states of emergency

Emergency declarations have been issued in Iowa and Oklahoma following severe weather and confirmed cases of bird flu.

Iowa emergency orders

Two separate emergencies in Iowa have been declared.

One came after the USDA confirmed a positive case of avian influenza in commercial layer chickens in Sioux County. That emergency will remain in effect through June 27.

Among the state regulations waived by this emergency are hours of service for commercial vehicles hauling loads related to the disaster during its duration. Weight requirements also are temporarily suspended for loads related to the emergency response on state highways excluding the interstate system.

Loads cannot exceed a maximum gross weight of 90,000 pounds or a maximum axle weight of 20,000 pounds.

Motor carriers with an out-of-service order are not eligible for the relief provided by this emergency order.

A severe weather emergency first issued May 21 was amended on Tuesday, May 28 to include Dallas, Poweshiek and Webster counties. That order will now remain in effect through June 27.

Damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rains and flooding damaged public and private property and resulted in downed power lines and large debris piles, according to the order.

Hours of service and weight restrictions are temporarily suspended for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services during this emergency window.

Upon expiration of the order or when a driver has been relieved of direct assistance, a driver who has had at least 34 consecutive hours off duty shall be permitted to start on-duty status hours.

Oklahoma weather emergency

Tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail and flooding have caused damage across 36 counties in Oklahoma, according to a disaster declaration effective until June 24.

Size and weight permit requirements as well as the fees associated with those for oversize vehicles transporting materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration are temporarily suspended under this order.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the waiver. LL

More Land Line news coverage by state.