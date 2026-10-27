Seven carriers have learner’s permit exemptions. Will FMCSA make it eight?

PAM Transport wants to be added to a growing list of motor carriers that have received exemptions from a regulation involving commercial learner’s permit holders.

Regulations require that a CDL holder be seated in the front seat while a commercial learner’s permit holder drives on public roads.

Currently, Wilson Logistics, Werner Enterprises, Landair Transport, CR England, New PRIME, CRST and Steven’s Transport possess active exemptions from 49 CFR 383.25(a)(1). Specifically, the exemptions apply to commercial learner’s permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test but haven’t obtained the document from their home state.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that PAM Transport also wants an exemption.

PAM Transport, which is headquartered in Tontitown, Ark., said the exemption would “allow the CLP holder to begin employment in a timelier manner, strengthen their newly acquired driving skills and participate in a revenue-generating trip back to their state of domicile to obtain their CDL documents.”

Somewhere between 500 and 700 commercial learner’s permit holders would operate under the exemption each year, according to the company.

PAM Transport suggested that denial of the exemption would create “financial hardships for already-trained drivers and the potential degradation of recently acquired driving skills.”

FMCSA granted a five-year exemption to Landair Transport on Sept. 1 despite opposition from truck safety groups and individual truckers.

The agency received 10 comments on Landair’s exemption request, with eight opposed, one in support and one neutral.

Opponents contend that large carriers are using the exemption so that they can run teams with the commercial learner’s permit holder.

“All carriers should be willing and prepared to meet the cost that minimal safety compliance requires,” the Truck Safety Coalition wrote. “TSC calls on FMCSA to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to safety and to deny this inadequately justified exemption application for renewal.”

FMCSA recently denied a similar request from Agri-Tech Aviation, citing concerns over the transportation of hazardous materials.

Comments on PAM Transport’s exemption request will be accepted through Nov. 27. To submit a comment, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2026-3466. LL