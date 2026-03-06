Service dog sparks disability lawsuit against Schneider

A rescinded job offer has resulted in a disability discrimination lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, claiming Schneider National violated federal disability laws.

According to the EEOC claim, Schneider extended a conditional employment offer to a qualified candidate in the Baltimore area in September 2023.

Just one day later, the Green Bay, Wisc.-based trucking company withdrew the offer pending further review upon learning the driver had post-traumatic stress disorder and needed her service dog.

At Schneider’s request, the driver disclosed that her dog was certified as a service animal and trained to alleviate and prevent symptoms of PTSD.

The dog accompanied the driver in the truck while she trained for and obtained her Class A commercial driver’s license.

“Under federal disability law, employers are required to reasonably accommodate workers with disabilities, absent an undue hardship,” said Debra Lawrence, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Philadelphia District Office. “An employer cannot sidestep these obligations by refusing to employ a qualified individual because they need reasonable accommodations.”

The lawsuit was initiated by the EEOC’s Baltimore Field Office and filed after a pre-litigation settlement failed to be reached, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Pets policies

A blog post on Schneider’s website said the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has no official ruling on pets in trucks. It’s up to each company to set its rules on pets.

The post listed the pet policy at Schneider as follows:

Drivers must be part of a formed team.

The pet must be either a cat or a dog. No other types of pets are allowed.

If the pet is a dog, it must be of a non-aggressive breed.

Pet owners must provide the proper paperwork to prove their pet is licensed and all vaccinations are up to date.

The pet must be properly secured in the sleeper berth whenever the truck is in motion.

The truck must be kept clean while traveling with a pet.

Drivers are not permitted to have their pet during orientation or training.

Team drivers must pay a $300 non-refundable cleaning fee to bring their pet in their truck. LL

