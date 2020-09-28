International Coffee Day is Sept. 29.

According to The Motley Fool, average U.S. coffee drinkers consumed 2.7 cups per day, with the average size of a coffee cup measuring 9 ounces. Information on the National Coffee Association website reveals in 2019, 64% of Americans aged 18 and over drank coffee every day.

Suffice it to say, coffee is a big deal to a lot of people on or off the road every day. The popularity of the delicious nectar has only increased with the addition of espresso and specialty coffee drinks. All the old rules about piping hot truck stop coffee are out the door when we consider iced, canned and bottled coffee. The blasphemy of cold coffee is no longer a sin. It’s a refreshing, cool pick-me-up in a traveling container.

Three of the larger truck stops have a plan to celebrate International Coffee Day by offering travelers coffee discounts and freebies.

Pilot Flying J invites guests to download or open the Pilot Flying J app to find an exclusive offer to redeem one free hot or iced Pilot coffee.

“For drivers embarking on a journey of a thousand miles – or just across town – Pilot Coffee is a co-pilot worthy of the trip, made complete with our wide variety of creamers, syrups and toppings,” Jamie King, senior director of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J, said in a recent news release.

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating by offering customers any sized coffee or hot beverage for the reduced price of $1. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

TravelCenters of America celebrates National Coffee Day at select TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations. Professional drivers across the country can enjoy a free cup of coffee with a swipe of their UltraONE card at the kiosk and receive a coupon to redeem their free cup from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Other coffee outlets offering discounted or free coffee include Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme, and Starbuck’s all have celebratory coffee specials available Sept. 29. More offerings are suggested on this Wallet Hub list.

Happy International Coffee Day! LL

More from Land Line’s Wendy Parker:

Is a tiger sighting by law enforcement the same as seeing the black dog for truckers?