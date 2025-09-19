Senate confirms FHWA leader, 47 others

Several agencies related to trucking now have confirmed leaders.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, the Senate voted to confirm administrators for the Federal Highway Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The Senate approved Sean McMaster to direct FHWA, Jonathan Morrison to lead NHTSA and Paul Roberti to be in charge of PHMSA. A total of 48 nominees were confirmed by a vote of 51-47.

McMaster, who was nominated in March to become FHWA’s next administrator, previously worked as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s deputy chief of staff during the previous Trump administration. When nominated, McMaster was working as an executive with Boeing.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been supportive of McMaster’s nomination and wrote a letter encouraging his confirmation to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in May.

“OOIDA applauds the Senate’s confirmation of Sean McMaster as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration,” Association President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “Given his wealth of experience within the Department of Transportation, we believe he is a proven leader, well-suited to oversee our nation’s highway system. We look forward to working with Administrator McMaster and Secretary Duffy to increase truck parking capacity and reduce road congestion in order to improve highway safety and supply chain efficiency.”

Still waiting for FMCSA confirmation

While FHWA, NHTSA and PHMSA now have confirmed leaders, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is still waiting for the Senate to vote for its nominee.

Derek Barrs, a former Florida Highway Patrol chief, was nominated in March to lead the agency.

OOIDA wrote to Senate leaders earlier this week, asking them not to waste any more time.

“We have the utmost confidence Mr. Barrs will implement commonsense, cost-effective initiatives that are already underway as part of (the U.S. DOT’s) Pro-Trucker Package announced in June,” OOIDA wrote. “Under his leadership, FMCSA can finally make progress on these priorities. Given his past experience and demonstrated commitment to working with small trucking businesses and professional drivers, we encourage the Senate to quickly confirm Mr. Barrs.” LL