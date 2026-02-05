Senate committee stresses need for autonomous framework

Autonomous vehicle safety standards have yet to be established at the federal level, while state standards are hit-and-miss.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation said the growth and adoption of autonomous vehicles hinges heavily on the creation of a federal framework during a hearing titled “Hit the Road, Mac: The Future of Self-Driving Cars.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the committee, said technology designed to reduce human error makes sense.

“AVs can make people more productive and traffic more bearable,” Cruz said. “The American consumer will decide what they choose to drive. No one is or should be mandating AVs. Government in action should not deny consumer access to choose safe options.”

The production race against China and cybersecurity threats were common themes in the safety conversation.

Jeff Farrah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, testified before the committee that regulating AVs is a shared responsibility between the federal government and the states.

“Without a federal policy framework, we are asking innovators to fight with one hand behind their backs,” Farrah said.

Committee Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, Sen. D-Wa., called for a new approach that includes true liability and accountability for autonomous-vehicle companies.

Bryant Walker Smith, an associate professor of law at the University of South Carolina, told the committee that arbitration is often heavily slanted in favor of autonomous developers and done in secret.

“Any crash is a failure and unacceptable,” Smith said. “We can’t have static standards. The bar has to keep going up. Safety is a lifelong commitment that begins when an AV is being developed and continues as long as that vehicle is on the road.”

Questions about recent Waymo-involved incidents in Texas and California were also posed.

“We take each one of those incidents seriously,” said Dr. Mauricio Pena, chief safety officer at Waymo. “Safety is our top priority. We’re evaluating every event and making changes to fix them. We’re working with the Austin School District to incorporate new data into our system as we continuously learn and improve.”

Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, expressed urgency in developing a federal framework for autonomous vehicles in his written testimony to the Senate committee,

“If the U.S. does not lead in AV development, other nations – particularly China – will shape the technology, standards, and global market,” Moravy wrote. “Federal safety regulations for vehicles have not kept pace with the rapid evolution of vehicle technology. Modernizing vehicle regulations is essential to ensure they reflect real-world performance, enhance safety, and foster growth of the U.S. automotive industry.”

OOIDA noted its concerns over highway safety, data transparency, cybersecurity and workforce displacement in a letter to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

“We understand the desire to swiftly unleash American ingenuity in multiple transportation sectors and agree the federal government must play an integral role in promoting safety and innovation on our roads,” OOIDA wrote. “But Congress should not pursue a one-size-fits-all legislative approach that implements the same policies for autonomous passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. The introduction of autonomous technology to both classes presents distinct safety challenges that should be addressed and regulated on separate paths.”

Farrah said the goal of the AVIA is to work in unison with the trucking industry.

“If someone is a truck driver today and they want to retire a truck driver, they will absolutely have the opportunity to do so,” he said. “Autonomous vehicles are not out to replace truck drivers,” he said. “Truck drivers are an indispensable, critical aspect of our supply chain and the backbone of the American economy. The goal is to co-exist.” LL