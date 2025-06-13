Senate committee advances FHWA nomination

Sean McMaster is one step closer to being confirmed to lead the Federal Highway Administration.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee voted 12-7 to advance McMaster’s nomination.

McMaster, who was nominated in March to become FHWA’s next administrator, previously worked as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s deputy chief of staff during the previous Trump administration. When nominated, McMaster was working as an executive with Boeing.

“Sean McMaster has more than 10 years of government service, working in the U.S. House of Representatives and at federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation,” said Senate EPW Chairperson Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va. “For the last five years, Mr. McMaster has worked for the private sector, in two private sector transportation companies. Mr. McMaster’s relevant professional background, both in the public and private sectors, makes him, I believe, especially well-suited to be administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.”

Confirmation hearing

During McMaster’s confirmation hearing in front of the Senate EPW Committee on May 14, he told lawmakers that he would work “tirelessly” to improve the nation’s bridges and infrastructure.

“We must work to build and restore the beautiful roads, bridges and tunnels across the nation,” McMaster said. “While we have made progress advancing these priorities, the current state of our critical infrastructure must be further improved.”

According to FHWA’s 2024 National Bridge Inventory Data, more than 83,000 out of the 147,000 bridges received marks of fair or below. Additionally, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave America’s bridges a C and roads a D+ as part of its 2025 report card.

One of the ways to improve the nation’s infrastructure more quickly, McMaster said, is to streamline the process for getting projects approved and completed.

“We must further streamline project delivery, including the permitting process,” he said. “If confirmed, I look forward to working with the secretary (Sean Duffy) and Congress to improve efficiency and reduce costs so more of the funds being invested in our infrastructure will go to building the infrastructure.”

McMaster added that the next highway bill will be an opportunity to make major infrastructure improvements. The current surface transportation authorization expires in September 2026.

“If confirmed, I look forward to working with (Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy) and Congress throughout the reauthorization process so that we can realize a golden age of transportation,” McMaster said.

The full Senate is expected to vote on McMaster’s confirmation in the coming months. LL