Sen. Fischer introduces bill to add motor carrier selection standards

July 27, 2023

Land Line Staff

A Senate bill wants to implement motor carrier selection standards.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., on July 25, introduced the Motor Carrier Safety Selection Standard Act. The bill would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to establish a safety fitness determination test for shippers and brokers to ensure trucking companies are licensed, registered and insured.

A House version of the bill, HR915, was introduced by Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., in May. 

“Our legislation is a commonsense measure to improve highway safety and end the confusion over motor carrier selection standards,” Fischer said in a news release. “Implementing a single, simplified federal rule will also strengthen America’s supply chain and provide much-needed clarity for the transportation sector.”

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, co-sponsored the bill.

“The entire nation benefits when our interstates and highways are made safer,” Crapo said. “The Motor Carrier Safety Selection Standard Act directs the Department of Transportation to establish new safety standards for motor carriers, and sets interim requirements to help ensure shippers and manufacturers hire safe, reliable drivers that are properly licensed, registered and insured.”

The bill is supported by the Transportation Intermediaries Association and C.H. Robinson.

The House version has 19 co-sponsors, including 15 Republicans and four Democrats. LL

