Semifinalists selected for 2024 Transition Trucking award

Semifinalists for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award were announced on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The award, presented through a partnership between Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative, began seeking nominations in March.

In September, this year’s semifinalist will be recognized ahead of the public voting period beginning on Nov. 1.

“This year’s group of semifinalists are inspiring examples of accomplished military veterans who are making a successful transition into the trucking industry,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “Kenworth is honored to mark our ninth year of participation in the program with Fastport Inc. and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative. I look forward to meeting all the esteemed semifinalists this fall and presenting the T680 keys to a deserving veteran in Washington, D.C.”

The 2024 Transition Trucking semifinalists:

• Jadarion Blakemore, U.S. Army, CRST

• Quantae Dozier, U.S. Army, Epes Transport System LLC

• Richard Flirt III, U.S. Navy, Legacy Express

• Brian Ferguson, U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard, Melton Truck Lines

• Justin Sisler, U.S. Marine Corps, Prime Inc.

• Douglas Couch, U.S. Navy, Roehl Transport Inc.

• Mark Joseph, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army National Guard, Stevens Transport

• Cory Troxwell, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

• Shawn Haley, U.S. Marine Corps, Veriha Trucking LLC

• William Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard, Werner Enterprises

“The Transition Trucking award campaign highlights the impact veterans are making in the transportation industry and (introduces) a new generation of veterans to the real economic opportunity a career in trucking can represent,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

This year, finalists will participate in a panel at the Veterans Ready Summit on Dec. 12, with the winner announced on Dec. 13 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“We are proud to recognize the most diverse group in the program’s history, including a large number of drivers in Registered Apprenticeship Programs,” said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport Inc. “These drivers assure us that the future of this industry is in excellent hands.”

Brandon Meredith, a U.S. Army veteran from Spring Valley, Ill., won the award in 2023.

“I’m truly humbled to be up here right now,” Meredith said at the award presentation. “These veterans are all deserving, and I’ve met some lifelong friends here this weekend.”

More information is available on the Transition Trucking website. LL