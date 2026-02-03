Self-driving trucks roll back into statehouse fights

Autonomous trucks are back in the spotlight at state capitols across the country.

More than half of all states already have rules on the books. But as the tech keeps changing, some of those rules are starting to look outdated.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says self-driving tech has potential but also raises significant questions for trucking and highway safety.

Land Line reported a year ago on Aurora Innovation’s decision to put humans back in the driver’s seat of so-called driverless trucks.

So far this year, a handful of states have rolled out new bills on autonomous trucks.

Missouri

Missouri lawmakers are weighing several bills on autonomous trucks and cars.

Two House bills have already moved out of committee. They would allow fully driverless vehicles on state roads. The rule would apply to both commercial and personal vehicles.

HB2069 and HB2208 would greenlight driverless vehicles as long as they meet safety, insurance, and certification rules.

The state would take full authority over registration. Cities and local governments would be blocked from banning or regulating the vehicles.

Supporters say Missouri is long overdue for clear rules. They argue fewer human drivers could mean safer roads.

Labor groups aren’t buying it.

Jacob Hummel, president of the Missouri AFL-CIO, told the House Transportation Committee the bills put jobs at risk.

He said the bill threatens jobs in transportation, delivery, and commercial driving. He added that by designating the automated driving system as the “driver,” the bill eliminates the need for licensed human operators. It also undermines worker protections tied to driver status.

Both House bills await further consideration.

The Senate Transportation Committee discussed a similar proposal.

SB1050 would allow autonomous trucks and cars to operate throughout the state. A human operator would not be required.

Like the House bills, it would block local governments from setting their own rules. The state would be given full authority.

Florida

Autonomous trucks are also drawing attention in Florida. Two bills would spell out how they can operate on state roads.

H1469 would ban autonomous trucks unless a “licensed human operator” is physically inside the vehicle. The rule would apply to any commercial vehicle carrying goods or passengers.

Drivers would still have to follow all state and federal laws. The rules would apply to autonomous and other vehicles.

A second bill, S1258, takes a harder line. It would block autonomous trucks from delivering goods directly to businesses for use or retail sale.

The only exception is that a licensed human operator must be inside the truck.

Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers are looking to roll back a recent autonomous truck rule.

In 2024, legislators overrode a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear. The action cleared the way for fully autonomous truck platoons.

Before that, state law required a human driver in the trailing trucks.

The two-year-old law says any automated truck weighing more than 62,000 pounds must have a human on board. The rule lasts through July 2026. After that, the driver requirement disappears.

HB223 would flip the script. The bill would require a licensed driver in every platoon truck. It would also require a CDL holder to operate any fully autonomous truck.

New York

In New York, a Senate bill would require human operators to ride along with autonomous trucks on state roads. The rule would apply to vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Peekskill, said lawmakers can’t ignore safety and jobs as technology moves forward.

Harckham said, “automation threatens the livelihood of nearly 80,000 New Yorkers driving tractor-trailer trucks and buses.” He added that placing a licensed driver in an autonomous vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds is safer for everyone.

His bill, S7956, is in the Senate Transportation Committee. LL

