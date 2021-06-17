Second company approved to certify Canada ELDs

Transport Canada has approved a second group to certify electronic logging devices for uses in Canada.

CSA Group of Mississauga, Ontario, has received accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada and Transport Canada to test and certify ELD compliance with the country’s regulations.

“CSA Group is proud to support Transport Canada’s Electronic Logging Device certification program,” CSA Group executive vice president and COO Gianluca Arcari, said in a news release. “Recognition of CSA Group as an accredited certification body broadens the options available to ELD manufacturers and suppliers seeking testing and certification, further contributing to the successful rollout of this important public safety initiative.”

As of June 12, all federally regulated commercial trucks, buses, and other fleet vehicles operating in Canada must be equipped with a certified ELD to monitor a driver’s hours instead of drivers logging their hours manually. The devices must meet the Technical Standard for Electronic Logging Devices published by the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators.

The Transportation Ministry said CSA Group’s accreditation will allow more electronic logging device manufacturers to submit their devices for testing and certification.

To date, no ELDs have been certified to meet CCMTA’s technical standards.

In May, the CCMTA published a message for the industry announcing that jurisdictions plan to offer a progressive enforcement period, without penalty, until June 12, 2022. To comply with the mandate during this transition period, motor carriers, and commercial vehicle operators must have a plan in place for equipping all commercial trucks, buses, and other fleet vehicles with certified ELDs.

With the addition of CSA Group, Canada now has two third-party, accredited bodies that can certify electronic logging devices. FPInnovations – Canada’s first third-party accredited group – was announced in fall 2020. LL

Read more about Canada’s ELD mandate: