The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has sided with New York in its dispute with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regarding the state’s handling of non-domiciled CDLs.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a three-judge panel issued an opinion, saying that FMCSA’s decision to withhold $73 million in federal funding for issuing CDLs for a time that surpassed the expiration date of the applicant’s work authorization in the U.S. was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“This appeal raises a single question – whether FMCSA’s final determination was arbitrary, capricious or contrary to law,” Judge Alison J. Nathan wrote in the opinion. “We conclude that it was. Although FMCSA was free to – and later did – go through the rulemaking process to enact new requirements with respect to non-domiciled CDLs, the agency could not withhold federal funding based on a state’s noncompliance with a regulatory requirement that did not exist. Because New York’s non-compliance with the purported expiration-matching requirement was the sole basis for the final determination, the determination cannot stand.”

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on a decision from the D.C. Circuit regarding a similar case about FMCSA’s decision to withhold $160 million from California.

Background

FMCSA’s audit of non-domiciled CDLs found that 30 states were issuing licenses for a time period that exceeded the driver’s work authorization expiration date.

The agency said that all of the states, except for New York and California, worked with FMCSA to fix the discrepancy.

FMCSA announced that the lack of cooperation led it to withhold federal funding from New York and California. Both states have challenged the decision.

In oral arguments held on Sept. 28, attorney Anthony Raduazo told the Second Circuit that FMCSA held substantial funds without any explicit requirement for the states’ CDL expirations to match work authorization expirations.

“Federal respondents have found the state of New York in substantial non-compliance for the first time in the 40-year history of the state’s commercial driver’s license program,” Raduazo said. “That determination is based solely on a purported failure to comply with an expiration rule for non-citizens that doesn’t exist in any federal statute or regulation, is not memorialized in any guidance documents and has never been enforced by the federal respondents. That determination is arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law.”

Simon Jerome, the attorney representing the U.S. Department of Transportation, said that the context of the regulation and the use of the word ‘unexpired’ implies that lawful presence should last for the duration of the CDL being issued. Jerome also noted that New York and California were the only states that didn’t work with the agency to resolve the problem.

The decision

The Second Circuit concluded that, before September 2025, states weren’t required to tailor non-domiciled CDL durations to the expiration dates of their work authorizations.

“FMCSA has not pointed to a single instance before the final determination in this case when it found a state non-compliant for failing to adhere to that requirement,” Nathan wrote. “This history of non-enforcement further undermines FMCSA’s claim that an expiration-matching requirement was implicit in the regulations all along.”

Oral arguments regarding California’s case against FMCSA were held on Sept. 11 in the D.C. Circuit. A ruling in that case is expected soon. LL