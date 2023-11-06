Second bird flu disaster emergency issued in Iowa

Iowa has enacted its second disaster proclamation since Oct. 23, after additional cases of bird flu have been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The most recent proclamation took effect on Friday, Nov. 3 for Clay and Hamilton counties. The bird flu cases were confirmed in those counties at three game farms and in a commercial breeding chicken flock, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“The spread of this highly contagious disease continues to threaten public peace, health and safety and has the potential to quickly destroy private property and exhaust local resources unless it is stopped,” the disaster proclamation says.

As with the previous order, some regulatory requirements for commercial vehicles responding to the affected areas are being temporarily suspended. Vehicles can move overweight loads up to 90,000 pounds on non-interstate highways without a permit if responding to the disaster. In addition, the order allows motor carriers and drivers extended hours of service.

Four more cases of bird flu found in Iowa | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/TfEOsee4JQ — KCCI News (@KCCINews) November 4, 2023

The disaster for Clay County is set to expire on Dec. 2. Hamilton County’s emergency will remain in effect until Dec. 3.

Previous bird flu disaster emergency

Buena Vista and Pocahontas counties were included in Iowa’s previous bird flu disaster proclamation.

That emergency was issued in response to an outbreak within a commercial turkey flock and also waived overweight and hours-of-service requirements for motor carriers and commercial drivers assisting with relief efforts.

Vehicles are not allowed to exceed the maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds and must comply with posted weight limits on roads and bridges.

The order in Buena Vista County will remain in effect until Nov. 19, while Pocahontas County will see its order expire on Nov. 22.

Neither disaster proclamation required drivers to carry a copy of it.

“The recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products,” a news release from the governor’s office said. “If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately.”

Confirmed cases can be tracked on the USDA website for commercial flocks as well as backyard flocks. The number of cases by state also is provided. LL

More Land Line news from Iowa.