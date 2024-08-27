Seattle voters to decide on $1.55 billion transportation levy

Voters in the city of Seattle will decide this fall whether to renew a local transportation levy.

An eight-year, $1.55 billion transportation levy would replace and extend the “Move Seattle” levy. Approved in 2015, the $930 million transportation tax levy is set to expire at the end of this year.

Prior to the Move Seattle tax levy, the city had the “Bridging the Gap” levy from 2006 to 2015. The levy raised $365 million.

If approved by voters, the new levy would use revenue raised via property taxes for various projects. Advocates say the new levy would result in a 30% increase on the previous levy, when adjusted for inflation.

The cost for the median Seattle household would be $275 annually for nine years – more than double the expense of the current levy. Renters and businesses would also be tapped to help cover costs.

A simple majority of voters is required to pass the levy.

BREAKING: The Seattle City Council just unanimously approved a $1.55 billion Transportation Levy package. Once signed by the mayor, it will go to a final vote of the people on this November’s ballot. 🔗@CMRobSaka‘s press release. https://t.co/tAdYeAKxSy — Seattle City Council (@SeattleCouncil) July 9, 2024

What is the focus of the levy?

The proposed $1.5 billion levy includes few big signature items. If approved, focus would be on the city’s significant infrastructure maintenance backlog.

The levy would include $423 million for improving and repaving streets, $221 million for fixing specific bridges, and $100 million for installing new traffic signals and upgrading existing traffic signals.

Another $145 million would be used to improve transit connections.

There are 15 corridor-wide repaving projects identified to benefit from the levy renewal. Also included are 400 pavement spot repair projects and funding for the city’s first preventative bridge maintenance program.

Twenty percent of the city’s major truck streets in poor condition would also be repaired.

Advocates say the levy reflects the safety, maintenance, and modernization needs of Seattle’s transportation infrastructure.

Safety-focused investments identified include 12 corridor-wide safety redesigns, “responsive safety projects” at 70 high-collision locations, traffic calming measures implemented on 50 corridors citywide, and 10 new traffic signals to improve “flow and safety for people and goods.”

Freight improvements

The city’s major truck streets would receive $25 million for repairs.

Support for the freight network, including adjustments to improve truck movement, intersection upgrades, and additional parking would total $17 million.

Another $8 million would be allotted to pave streets that carry the heaviest truck traffic in partnership with the Port of Seattle and alignment with the heavy haul network permits. LL

