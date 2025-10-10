Seat belt defect sparks recall of thousands of Mack trucks

Mack Trucks is recalling thousands of trucks upon discovering a defect related to the seat belts.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Mack Trucks is recalling nearly 16,000 trucks of various models equipped with a passenger bench seat. In affected trucks, the seat belt anchorage bracket may be improperly sealed.

A seat belt that is improperly welded can potentially detach during a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Mack trucks with the defect fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.”

Mack trucks that are part of the recall include:

2019-25 Anthem

2019-25 Granite

2020-25 MD

2024 MD (electric)

2025 Pinnacle

Although more than 15,800 vehicles are being recalled, Mack Trucks estimates that only 26% have the defect.

The vast majority of the recall population are MD trucks. Only one Pinnacle is being recalled.

“Out of an abundance of caution and due to a lack of VIN-level manufacturing traceability, Mack has defined the population as any truck that was manufactured with a passenger bench seat prior to the introduction of production changes,” a NHTSA recall report notes.

One warranty claim related to the seat belt defect has been filed. There have been no field reports, crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Mack Trucks will install a reinforcement plate on affected vehicles for free. Notification letters to owners of trucks in the recall population will be sent out on Dec. 5. Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in this recall will be searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning Oct. 13.

Questions can be directed to Mack Trucks’ customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0485. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 25V666. LL

