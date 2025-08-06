Seasonal driver regulatory hurdles target of CDL bill

A bill introduced in the House aims to remove regulatory roadblocks for CDL holders hauling agricultural products.

In late July, Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., introduced the Seasonal Agriculture CDL Modernization Act, which would allow seasonal drivers to renew their CDL online while providing greater flexibility in the types of commercial vehicles they can operate. Specifically, HR4601 would allow states to develop an online registration and renewal system for farm-related service providers.

“Successfully feeding, clothing and fueling the world doesn’t stop when crops are harvested,” Mann said in a news release. “The entire agriculture supply chain relies on timely and reliable delivery every step of the way from production to consumption. If our nation’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers can’t access the machinery they need to operate their farms or transport their products to storage, it would be impossible for them to fulfill their calling or deliver products to consumers. Our bill strengthens the entire agricultural supply chain by enacting commonsense reforms that make it easier for farm-service drivers to simply do their jobs and serve customers and consumers. Food security is national security that we can and should protect by removing regulatory burdens.”

The Seasonal Agriculture CDL Modernization Act is supported by such organizations as the Agricultural Retailers Association and the Agriculture Transportation Coalition.

“The Agriculture Transportation Coalition has long recognized that there is nothing we produce in agriculture in the United States that cannot be sourced somewhere else in the world,” said Peter Friedmann, executive director of the coalition. “If we are unable to transport and deliver affordably and dependably, our international customers will buy from those other countries, and U.S. farmers, ranchers, processors will lose those sales. The international agriculture supply chain begins at the farms here in the United States. The need to enhance transport efficiency at the very beginning of the supply chain, namely the harvest at the field, has never been greater.”

As of Monday, Aug. 4, the bill had 20 co-sponsors. LL