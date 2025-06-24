SCOTUS lets fuel industry challenge California’s emission rules

A group of fuel producers can now proceed with their lawsuit against California’s vehicle emission standards. This case could significantly impact the state’s zero direct-tailpipe emission vehicle policies.

In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The lower court had dismissed the lawsuit, stating the fuel producers lacked standing to challenge the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) waiver for California’s Advanced Clean Cars I regulation.

The Supreme Court’s decision allows the lawsuit to move forward but does not address the case’s merits.

The lawsuit centers on California’s 2012 regulation, Advanced Clean Cars I. This regulation set stricter vehicle emission standards for passenger vehicles and required manufacturers to sell more zero-emission vehicles through 2025. Besides California, 17 other states and the District of Columbia have adopted these rules.

California is the only state that can set stricter vehicle emission standards. While the EPA sets national emission standards, the Clean Air Act allows California to address its own air quality issues. The EPA must approve a waiver before California can implement higher standards. Once approved, other states can follow California’s lead.

In their lawsuit, the fuel producers argue that the EPA should not have granted a waiver for Advanced Clean Cars I. They claim this vehicle emission regulation focuses on global climate change instead of local air quality, which falls outside the Clean Air Act’s purpose.

Last April, the D.C. Circuit dismissed the case, saying the fuel producers lacked standing. California argued that even if Advanced Clean Cars I were overturned, manufacturers would still produce electric vehicles due to “surging consumer demand.” The court of appeals agreed.

However, the Supreme Court reversed this ruling. It stated that “commonsense economic principles and record evidence” suggest that invalidating Advanced Clean Cars I could increase revenue for fuel producers, even if only by one dollar.

“EPA and California argue this case is unusual because the vehicle market has developed such that automakers would not manufacture more gasoline-powered cars even if regulations were invalidated,” the Supreme Court stated in the decision. “This argument is undermined by their own actions – if invalidating the regulations would change nothing, why are they enforcing and defending them? The whole point of the regulations is to increase electric vehicles beyond what consumers would otherwise demand and manufacturers would otherwise produce.”

California’s own statements were used against it. The fuel producers highlighted that California estimated its vehicle emission rules could cut fuel demand by $1 billion in 2020 and over $10 billion by 2030. The state also said that fuel producers would be “most adversely affected” and that Advanced Clean Cars I is “critical” for reducing emission. Without it, fewer electric vehicles would be sold.

What now?

While Advanced Clean Cars I may soon end, the fight over California’s EPA waivers continues.

The electric vehicle mandate in Advanced Clean Cars I expires in 2025. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the lawsuit’s timing might make it moot.

The lawsuit attempted to end a back-and-forth between White House Administrations. The EPA initially denied the waiver under former President George W. Bush in 2008 before it was granted under former President Barack Obama in 2012. However, the EPA rescinded the waiver under President Donald Trump in 2019 and then reinstated it under former President Joe Biden in 2022.

Earlier this year, the EPA asked the Supreme Court to pause the case while the new administration reviews past waivers. That request was denied.

Others watching the lawsuit include stakeholders in similar challenges to California’s vehicle emission rules, like Advanced Clean Trucks. A win for the fuel producers could lead to similar outcomes for those lawsuits. However, Congress recently revoked waivers for those regulations, which could make those lawsuits moot.

Yet, those lawsuits might be revived if California successfully challenges Congress’s decision. Gov. Gavin Newsom has also signed an executive order directing the California Air Resources Board to create a new Advanced Clean Cars III regulation.

For now, California faces challenges. A Republican-led Congress and White House could complicate vehicle emission rules needing federal approval. Additionally, federal courts are shifting toward limiting federal agencies’ power. LL