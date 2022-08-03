Schneiderhan, founder of truck convoy for Special Olympics, passes away

Norman Wayne Schneiderhan, who started the World’s Largest Truck Convoy for the Special Olympics, died on July 26. He was 70.

Schneiderhan was born on Oct. 1, 1951, in Queens, N.Y., and graduated from Farmingdale High School. He attended the police academy in Florida, and was a police officer for 38 years. As an officer, Schneiderhan worked for the DeLand Police Department, Volusia County Corrections and spent more than 30 years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

It was during his time in Orange County that he created the World’s Largest Truck Convoy to benefit Special Olympics, raising more than $5 million.

Jon Osburn, who drove OOIDA’s tour trailer for nine years, first met Schneiderhan when he became involved with the Special Olympics convoy during its second year.

“When I first met him his kindness was something that really stuck out. He was also perpetual motion,” Osburn said. “Norm really did it out of his heart and not his pocketbook. He was a legend in a lot of our minds.”

Schneiderhan retired as a corporal with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

According to his obituary, Schneiderhan enjoyed classic cars, woodworking, hunting, fishing, watching movies, gardening, cooking, listening to 1950s and 1960s music, playing board and card games and spending time with family and friends.

“Norman was a kind man who cared for his family, friends, neighbors and coworkers,” his obituary read. “If anyone needed anything he would do everything he could to help them.”

OOIDA historian Sandi Soendker described the legacy Schneiderhan left.

“When stories are told and movies are made about the great convoys of the past you won’t always read about protests but instead, fundraising events for worthy causes, like Special Olympics,” Soendker said. “Those stories will likely include a main character in a uniform and a badge, organizing and making sure trucks are rolling in a legal, safe and orderly fashion. During those grand convoy years, that character was Cpl. Norman Schneiderhan – a Florida officer who had an admiration for truck drivers and tireless commitment to supporting kids’ charities. For years, the heart-of-gold cop barked out orders, and coordinated events that set convoy and fundraising records. Everybody knew Cpl. Norm.”

A visitation is planned for 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home in Orange City, Fla. Funeral services are planned at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home.

Donations to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis disease (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS) research are being requested in lieu of flowers. LL