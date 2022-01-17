Schneider National announces pull-out from Canada

January 17, 2022

Chuck Robinson

Its operations in Guelph, Ontario, no longer fit with the business strategy of Schneider National, the Green Bay, Wis.-based company has announced. Schneider has had a Canadian office for more than 30 years.

“Despite the dedication and best efforts over many years, Canadian-based operations do not fit within Schneider’s long-term strategic focus,” according to a statement from Schneider National.

The company plans to sell its property in Guelph and have no Canada-based operations by the end of March. The company reports having informed its 150 associates and drivers based in Canada. Company trucks and equipment will be transferred to Schneider’s U.S. operations.

The Schneider announcement about its Canadian operations comes on the heels of an acquisition announcement just after the first of the year.

Schneider National closed a deal on Dec. 31 for Celina, Ohio-based Midwest Logistics Systems. Midwest Logistics brings 1,000 drivers operating 900 tractors across 30 central U.S. locations to Schneider. Schneider said it planned to run the carrier will run as an independent subsidiary of Schneider that would continue to operate under the Midwest Logistics Systems name.

The Midwest Logistics deal was valued at $263 million.

Schneider National won authority to haul in the Canadian provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia in 1989, according to the Schneider website. It opened its Canadian office in 1990.

In 2015, Schneider introduced Montreal Direct, a new intermodal lane via Montreal that services shippers in Canada and the Southeastern U.S.

Founded in 1935, Schneider reports on its website having 6,342 drivers and 40,000 carriers, and 2,800 owner-operator business relationships. Its 2020 annual operating revenue was nearly $4.6 billion.

Other Canadian operations expanding

While Schneider National withdraws from Canada, other carriers are expanding there.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Canada Cartage has announced the acquisition of Laurentien Transport, Bois-des-Filion, Quebec. It is Canada Cartage’s fifth acquisition in a year or so.

Also, Bison Transport Inc., Winnipeg, Manitoba, announced this month that it had acquired Bangor, Maine-based Hartt Transportation Systems Inc. That brought Bison Transport more than 360 tractors and 2,100 trailers plus a large logistics operation. LL

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

