Schedule set for 43rd Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Shell Rotella SuperRigs 2025 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway is less than two weeks away.

More than $25,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded across 20 categories at the 43rd annual event, set for May 29-31.

Shell describes SuperRigs as a “tribute to the incredible spirit and dedication of truck drivers.”

Early registration is still open, and those who register online will receive a dedicated parking spot as well as the option to select their preferred time for judging. On-site registration will begin at 7 a.m. May 29.

A contestant truck parade is also scheduled for opening night, while the Emerald Empire Band will perform on May 30 before a fireworks show closes the day’s festivities. Awards, including 12 spots in the 2026 SuperRigs calendar, will be presented on May 31.

All events throughout SuperRigs are open to the public and free to attend.

Want to see rigs like this up close? #SuperRigs2025 is free and open to the public! Stop by @atlmotorspdwy May 29–31 to check out the trucks, talk to drivers and take it all in. pic.twitter.com/vz4oH6HIGj — Shell Rotella (@ShellRotella) May 14, 2025

The “People’s Choice” virtual award will again be part of this year’s event for those unable to attend SuperRigs. For every vote cast, $1 will be donated to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. Public voting will remain open through 4 p.m. Central time May 30.

Drivers can enter to win the virtual award at super-rigs.mymilesmatter.com.

We want to see your rig! Enter @ShellRotella’s #SuperRigs2025 People’s Choice Award and show off your truck and support our mission of hope at the very same time! Look good and feel good 😎💙 🔗Learn More: https://t.co/CuXCh4b9Yn pic.twitter.com/aAUe8we0NC — Truckers Relief Fund (@truckerfund) May 13, 2025

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones will again be on the panel of judges for this year’s competition, while OOIDA Director of Security Operations Doug Morris will serve as a contest operations consultant.

Shell Rotella SuperRigs schedule of events (all times Eastern):

May 29

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Registration

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Judging line open

7 p.m. – Contestant truck parade in Hampton, Ga.

May 30

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Registration

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Judging line open

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Best truck lights judging

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Concert: Emerald Empire Band

10 p.m. – Fireworks show

May 31

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Registration for pre-registrants only

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Judging line open

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Shell Rotella SuperRigs awards (open to participants only)

4 p.m. – Event closes

Land Line has compiled a truck show calendar of events. LL