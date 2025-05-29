Scammers ‘verbally berating’ callers in Utah

With toll scams via text becoming commonplace across the county, scammers in Utah are turning to live phone calls to try and trick residents into providing personal and financial information.

On Friday, May 23, the Utah Department of Transportation issued a warning to the public regarding a “revamped tolling scam” claiming the intended victims have an unpaid toll balance. The department said the scammers – posing as UDOT – are using both live phone calls and text messages “that appear to be automated” to perpetrate the scam.

The agency first noted the scam in April but said the fraudulent acidity had recently increased “in intensity and volume, with scammers even verbally berating callers unwilling to give them personal information.” Over the past week, the department said its main office had received over 500 inquiries about the scam texts and calls.

“It’s heartbreaking because I have talked to several people who have believed this scam,” said Utah DOT office specialist Tessie Lords. “The messages are convincing, and people think they are doing the right thing by providing their information. I talked to one gentleman who entered three different credit cards and others who have given bank information and even their pin numbers. And unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do except to ask them to contact their banks immediately.”

Toll scams have been creating issues for state agencies across the U.S. this year – all following a similar formula. In Utah, the state DOT said that in their texts and calls, scammers are often:

Using UDOT’s full name

Claiming that the recipient has an outstanding toll that will result in legal action

Urging that the fine must be paid quickly

Inserting a link that has “gov” included in it

The Utah DOT said it does not send texts or make phone calls in order to collect tolls. The department said those who receive texts should not click on the link and block the sender. If you receive a phone call, hang up and block the caller.

You can also report scam texts, calls or emails to the Federal Trade Commission as well as the Internet Crime Complaint Center. LL