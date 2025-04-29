Scammers continue to strike with unpaid toll texts

You can add Kansas and Oklahoma to the list of states warning residents about text scams looking to collect unpaid tolls.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Kansas Department of Transportation issued a notice to the public about text messages “that falsely claim to be from KDOT and demand payment for unpaid tolls.”

Not only does the department not request or collect payments via text message, it also is not the agency in charge of collecting tolls in the state. That responsibility belongs to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

“These messages are not legitimate,” the Kansas DOT said. “Do not click any links. These are not KDOT websites, and clicking the links may expose your personal and financial information to scammers.”

Kansas isn’t the only state dealing with text scams. In neighboring Oklahoma, as well, residents have recently been hit with a wave of fraudulent texts seeking unpaid tolls.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said its IT security team has been working with other tolling agencies to identify and deactivate websites generated by scammers to collect payment and other sensitive information. As of Wednesday, April 23, the group had identified 264 scam websites – with 146 being deactivated in the past week.

“It’s just terrible what they’re doing,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Executive Director Joe Echelle said. “I really feel bad for Oklahomans that are falling for it right now.”

He added that as in Kansas, the agency does not text users for collection of unpaid tolls. Instead, the turnpike authority will mail a paper invoice to the address on the vehicle’s registration.

Kansas and Oklahoma are the most recent in a long list of states to report issues with text scams looking to collect tolls.

While the smishing scam isn’t new, 2025 has seen an increase in scammers looking to capitalize on unsuspecting victims. Since the start of the new year, text scams have been reported in Delaware, Ohio, Texas, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington. The scam is even being perpetrated in states without tolled roads, such as Missouri and Oregon.

Those who receive scam texts are encouraged to report them to the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the Internet Crime Complaint Center. LL