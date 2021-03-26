Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge toll adjustments begin April 1

Truckers who drive in and out the U.S. and Canada using the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in Michigan and Ontario can expect a slight toll rate change on April 1.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, motorists paying the toll on the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in Canadian currency will see lower rates beginning April 1. Changes are the result of the current value of the Canadian dollar. Twice a year, officials review the exchange rate and adjust tolls accordingly.

Commercial vehicle tolls on the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will drop from CA$6.85 per axle to CA$6.50.

For full-fare car rates, the rate will go from CA$5.20 to CA$5.50. All rates in U.S. dollars will remain the same. For commercial vehicles, that rate is $5 per axle. Fares for cars will remain at $4.

As of publication, the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge is still shut down for general traffic due to pandemic travel restrictions. However, essential traffic, which includes commercial traffic, remains open. LL